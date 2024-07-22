Key Takeaways from Matt LaFleur Before Day 1 of Packers Training Camp
Speaking to reporters about 40 minutes before the start of Green Bay Packers training camp, most of the questions for coach Matt LaFleur were about the quarterback who would be on the practice field but not practicing.
LaFleur reiterated some of the same points that general manager Brian Gutekunst made a half-hour earlier. He hopes a deal is completed sooner rather than later.
Despite a hold-in from the starting quarterback, LaFleur liked the vibe around the team and the energy he believes could help propel his team over the hump and into the Super Bowl.
Apart from Love, which is the big story of the day, here are three takeaways from his initial news conference.
“Connection Is Paramount”
The theme of the day is the expectations surrounding the team. Unlike last year, there are no uncertainties surrounding this group. The expectations are clear. It’s time for the Packers to win.
LaFleur has a tough balancing act of trying to get his team to understand those expectations without buying their own hype. That was part of his opening message to his team.
“Yeah, you always go over the objectives of training camp and obviously getting back into football shape, kind of forging our identity, getting ready for Week 1 and beyond, that’s a big part of it.” LaFleur said.
“I think the connection of the team is paramount. That’s why we have these guys all staying in the same place together to give them a little more time with one another. But I think everything we do matters. The work that we put in, how deliberate we are about our practice, how intentional, mindful, how we’re going about our business each and every day, I think the habits that we create are going to help forge the identity that we want on the field.”
That connection is something every great team talks about. The Packers spoke about it frequently regarding their success in 2023. When things were tough, the team stuck together. Things will be tough this year, as well, and that connection can help guide a team through those times.
Packers Are Hungry
If you listened to Gutekunst and LaFleur talk, the theme is similar to one of a teenager who has not eaten a half-hour.
The Packers have a hungry football team that is eager to prove last year was no fluke, and they are firmly back in Super Bowl contention.
Gutekunst talked about his team’s ability to overcome obstacles without blinking.
LaFleur believes his team has a great energy surrounding it.
“I think the overall vibe of the team, like, we had a great team meeting yesterday. There’s a lot of energy in the building right now.” LaFleur said.
“I think anytime you talk about the character of the football team and why that’s so important, I think you can feel it from our guys. Each individual, especially early on, we all got a lot to work on and so I think if we keep the focus there and then obviously not allow (Love’s contract) to become a distraction, I think it’s imperative. We talked about that today.”
That hunger can be a byproduct of a younger team, but also one that experienced success before a heartbreaking end to the season.
LaFleur and the Packers will be looking to get over that hump this season.
Rookie OL Jordan Morgan
The Packers have insisted, almost to a man, that first-round pick Jordan Morgan can play tackle in the NFL.
With Zach Tom being eased back into things following a torn pectoral, Morgan spent his day playing mostly right guard and right tackle.
That versatility is a trademark of most offensive linemen drafted by Gutekunst.
That being said, life in the NFL is tough for a rookie, and it’s even more difficult when you’re trying to learn multiple positions.
LaFleur will be working on a balancing act with those two realities as Morgan enters his first training camp.
“Time will tell. I think, obviously, you'd like a home for him, but I do think that we've seen the value in cross-training these guys.” LaFleur said.
“It happens every year where you've got to move guys in order to get the top five out there, and he's certainly capable of doing whatever we ask him to do.”
More Green Bay Packers News
Latest from training camp: Jordan Love’s contract | Takeaways from Gutekunst | Takeaways from LaFleur | Ranking every player on the roster | 53-man roster projection | And another roster projection
Training camp previews: Quarterbacks | Running backs | Receivers | Tight ends | Offensive line | Defensive line | Defensive ends | Linebackers | Cornerbacks | Safeties
All-NFC North Team:Quarterbacks | Running backs | Receivers | Tight ends | Offensive line | Defensive line | Linebackers | Cornerbacks | Safeties