Packers Pre-Training Camp 53-Man Roster Projection
Monday not only marks the first practice of Green Bay Packers training camp, it begins the race toward making the 53-man roster that the team will carry into Week 1 against the Eagles.
Competitions will be won and lost. Some will determine who makes the roster; others will determine who is in the starting lineup.
Without further ado, here’s our first crack at the Packers’ initial 53-man roster.
Quarterback (3)
Jordan Love, Sean Clifford, Michael Pratt
The first surprise could be that the Packers are keeping three quarterbacks. The Packers have not kept three quarterbacks on the roster since Aaron Rodgers, Tim Boyle and rookie Jordan Love were the trio during the COVID-impacted 2020 season.
Even with the inexperience of Love, the Packers only kept two quarterbacks on their roster last year, and Alex McGough was never elevated from the practice squad.
Love is a mortal lock to make the roster. Behind him, Sean Clifford did a fine job last preseason to serve as the backup.
Despite that, the Packers thought enough of Tulane’s Michael Pratt to draft him in April. His selection will lead to a competition this preseason, but the bet here is the Packers will have to keep both of their backup quarterbacks in order to protect them from a camp injury causing one of them to be wrestled away via a waiver claim.
Running Back (3)
Josh Jacobs, AJ Dillon, Marshawn Lloyd
The new-look backfield is pretty straight forward. The only question here could be whether the Packers keep a fourth running back if Emanuel Wilson picks up where he left off last preseason, when he led the NFL in rushing. If he does, do they still only keep three, with AJ Dillon being shown the door?
It’s not impossible, but we’ll call that unlikely and bet that the Packers will keep their veterans in front of exciting rookie Marshawn Lloyd.
Receiver (5)
Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Jayden Reed, Bo Melton
With three quarterbacks on the roster, that steals a roster spot from another position. On the offensive side of the ball, that means last year’s preseason hero, Malik Heath, gets the early axe. Heath should be able to slip through and brought back onto the practice squad, but his competition with Bo Melton should be heated if the Packers decide to go lighter at that position.
Tight End (4)
Luke Musgrave, Tucker Kraft, Ben Sims, Tyler Davis
This position is pretty straight forward, too. Musgrave and Kraft will play a majority of the snaps, and Sims will get some opportunities as a blocker. Davis is a core special-teamer and should be fully removed from his ACL injury that ended his season a year ago.
Offensive Line (10)
Rasheed Walker, Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Sean Rhyan, Zach Tom, Jordan Morgan, Jacob Monk, Travis Glover, Andre Dillard, Donovan Jennings
Aside from cornerback, this group might have the fiercest competition in training camp. Zach Tom and Elgton Jenkins are locks to start assuming they’re healthy, and Josh Myers is incredibly likely to start at center.
After that, there’s some guesswork to be done. Rasheed Walker finished the season strong, but Jordan Morgan was drafted in the first round. Is he a guard? Is he a tackle? He worked every position but center during the offseason practices, and they could shift him to guard if Walker continues to grow after a strong finish at left tackle last year.
Sean Rhyan has had an up-and-down start to his career but showed promise at right guard during the second half of last season and excels as a run blocker.
Andre Dillard, a former first-round pick, will have a chance to be the team’s swing tackle. He has some guard experience, too, including during the offseason.
Offensive tackle Travis Glover and center/guard Jacob Monk figure to be projects, but Gutekunst has shown a propensity to keep his draft picks on the roster.
Guard Donovan Jennings, who will open camp on the PUP list, was given a hefty signing bonus to sign as an undrafted free agent. When he’s able to get on the field, he could unseat Caleb Jones and Luke Tenuta as one of the reserve linemen.
Defensive Line (5)
Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt, TJ Slaton, Karl Brooks, Colby Wooden
Another position that’s pretty straight-forward, as these five players formed the interior defensive line last season, as well. Along with the edge rushers, this group is as deep and talented as any group the Packers have had in recent memory.
Defensive End (4)
Rashan Gary, Kingsley Enagbare, Preston Smith, Lukas Van Ness.
The only surprise here would be 2023 undrafted free agent Brenton Cox missing the roster. Again, it’s a bit of a byproduct of keeping three quarterbacks and going heavy on the offensive line.
In addition, Wooden might see more snaps as a true hand-in-the-dirt defensive end, which he did a little of during the offseason practices. This group will be looking for a big jump from Lukas Van Ness as they try and heat up opposing passers.
Linebacker (5)
Quay Walker, Edgerrin Cooper, Ty’Ron Hopper, Isaiah McDuffie, Eric Wilson
Wilson is a core special-teams player and probably will make the roster for that reason alone.
The rest of the linebackers are going to fight for time on the field. Quay Walker likely is a starter, but after that it’s anyone’s guess. Edgerrin Cooper and Ty’Ron Hopper were drafted in the top 100 and could find their way on the field ahead of Isaiah McDuffie if they are able to pick up Jeff Hafley’s defense.
Cornerback (6)
Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes, Carrington Valentine, Keisean Nixon, Corey Ballentine, Kalen King
Keisean Nixon and Corey Ballentine were brought back as free agents this offseason. For now, Nixon, the All-Pro returner who was given a three-year contract in free agency, is set to be the team’s starter in the slot. Alexander will be looking for a big season after a bizarre 2023 season. Eric Stokes and Carrington Valentine will compete for the job across from Alexander in the base defense.
Kalen King, an All-American in 2022 who tumbled in 2023, was the third-to-last pick in this year’s draft. Ballentine and King could contribute on special teams, as well.
Safety (5)
Xavier McKinney, Javon Bullard, Evan Williams, Kitan Oladapo, Anthony Johnson Jr.
This position group should be fiercely competitive through training camp. Xavier McKinney is one of the team’s best players and was signed to solidify this position group. Rookies Javon Bullard, Evan Williams and Kitan Oladapo, who were drafted in the second, fourth and fifth rounds, respectively, should each have roles, whether on defense or special teams, to start their career.
The nod for the last safety spot will go to Anthony Johnson Jr. His special teams value is about equal to that of Benny Sapp III and he has shown some ability to play on defense, as well, with four starts as a rookie.
Specialists (3)
Anders Carlson, Daniel Whelan, Matt Orzech
Anders Carlson had all the leash in the world a year ago. Despite his struggles, the Packers stuck by him. The guess here is they’ll do so again as he beats out veteran Greg Joseph and undrafted free agent James Turner.
Daniel Whelan, who is the only punter on the roster, will return for his second season, and early we’ll guess that the veteran Matt Orzech wins the long snapping battle against Peter Bowden, an undrafted rookie from Wisconsin.
More Green Bay Packers News
Training camp previews: Quarterbacks | Running backs | Receivers | Tight ends | Offensive line | Defensive line | Defensive ends | Linebackers | Cornerbacks | Safeties
Hot Reads: Injury updates | Who will be breakout player? | Biggest story for camp? | Biggest impact among rookies? | Packers sign cousin of WR legend | Five top-10 players in ESPN coaches-scouts-execs rankings | The best of Randall Cobb | Five veterans on hot seat | Training Camp Schedule
All-NFC North Team: Quarterbacks | Running backs | Receivers | Tight ends | Offensive line | Defensive line | Linebackers | Cornerbacks | Safeties (Sunday)
Most Important Packers: 1-4 | 5-8 | 9-12 | 13-16 | 17-20 | 21-24 | 25-29 | 30-34 | 35-39 | 40-44 | 45-49 | 50-54 | 55-59 | 60-64 | 65-69 | 70-79 | 80-90
Best/worst case for rookies: Jordan Morgan | Edgerrin Cooper | Javon Bullard | MarShawn Lloyd | Ty’Ron Hopper