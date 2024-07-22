Key Takeaways from Brian Gutekunst Before Day 1 of Packers Training Camp
Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst kicked off a 20-minute news conference by stating what so many football fans are feeling around the country.
“I’m really excited to be back,” Gutekunst said.
Also happy is defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who signed a three-year contract on Sunday.
Speaking to reporters for the first time since the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft, Gutekunst dropped a couple bombshells.
The biggest, of course, was that the starting quarterback Jordan Love is not going to be on the field until signing a contract extension.
While Gutekunst continued to stress that he felt the two sides were close – something he would not say if that was not true – a deal is not done. Until one is done, Love will be standing behind the offense during practice.
Here are more takeaways from Gutekunst.
Kenny Clark Contract Extension
The big news on reporting day was Clark’s contract extension. The 28-year-old became a rare player to receive a third contract from the Packers.
By contrast, receiver Davante Adams, who is likely ticketed for the Hall of Fame, did not receive a third contract.
While it may be true that Clark has played a lot of snaps in Green Bay, Gutekunst was confident that Clark is still going strong.
“He’s a very young player,” Gutekunst said. “He’s played a lot of snaps and he’s played a lot of football, but he’s a very young player. You guys have been around him. He’s kind of built to last.”
Gutekunst knocked on the wooden podium.
“Hopefully, that is the case.”
Clark is coming off a third Pro Bowl season and is confident he can deliver even more production in the new scheme.
“It was something we thought was important,” Gutekunst said. “He thought it was important, as well. Not only is he an elite player, but he’s an elite locker room guy.”
While the Packers are building a new core, the team believes Clark is a big part of it.
Zach Tom Returns to Practice
While no games that matter will be played for another month and a half, it’s important that a team’s best players are on the field for as much practice as possible.
Standout right tackle Zach Tom was placed on the physically unable to perform list last week due to the torn pectoral sustained in the offseason. However, Gutekunst announced that Tom would be removed from PUP and he’d take part in individual drills.
Tom was the team’s best offensive lineman a year ago. The offense, which was so prolific the last month of the season, tanked dramatically when he exited the lineup in the team’s final game against San Francisco.
There may not be a player more important to the team save for the starting quarterback than Tom.
As the Packers are set to give Love a massive contract extension, protecting him will be paramount. Tom’s presence helps ensure they’ll be able to keep their new quarterback upright.
The other player who tore a pectoral during offseason workouts, tight end Tucker Kraft, isn’t quite ready.
“Tucker is going to be a little bit longer but they're both doing very well, probably ahead of the curve,” Gutekunst said. “I don't think it's anything we're concerned about right now.”
New Expectations
A year ago at this time, expectations were at an all-time low for the Packers.
Well, at least in the last 30 years. With uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position and the team in general as it entered a transition phase, the Packers were no longer considered Super Bowl contenders.
Gutekunst said those expectations did not affect him or the team.
“We’ve always had really high expectations within this building. It never really changes for us,” Gutekunst said. “The external expectations are kind of irrelevant. We know what we have to do is just focus on the day-to-day and the process.
“We’ve got a lot of talent. We’ve got a lot of really good guys in that locker room. But it will be up to them, if they put in the work and sacrifices that they need to sacrifice to become a team. But going through last year, I’m confident they know how to do that. The hunger our guys are showing right now, I think that gives us a lot of confidence and we’re very excited about it.”
Those expectations are sky high now. Players were openly talking about going to the Super Bowl during the offseason program, and Gutekunst is confident that despite what new challenges could emerge, this team is prepared for them.
“I do feel really good about this group. I like the way they work together. I like what’s important to them. I like the ability to put the team before themselves.” Gutekunst said.
“Every year is a new year, with so many challenges. The thing I’m most confident in, whatever challenge is thrown at them, they won’t blink.”
The Packers went 9-8 last year and almost reached the NFC Championship Game. They are a trendy pick to win the Super Bowl – they have the ninth-shortest championship odds at FanDuel Sportsbook – given their young talent and strong finish to last year.
However, none of that mattered at the start of Monday’s practice.
“This game, it’s hard. It’s hard. And it never stops,” Gutekunst said. “If you think you’ve arrived, it’s going to be taken away from you pretty quick.”
