Live Updates: No Jordan Love as Packers Host Colts

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts will battle at Lambeau Field today. Can the Packers extend their home-opener winning streak to a league-best 12 games? They’ll have to do it without Jordan Love.
Packers’ Week 1 Winning Streak
The Packers have won 11 consecutive home openers, a streak dating to their 30-22 loss at Lambeau against the 49ers to kick off the 2012 season.
Green Bay’s winning streak is astounding. No other team has won three consecutive home openers.
“It’s always great being back in your home stadium,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “We’ve had four games (this year, including preseason), three of them on the road, so just to come back home and get the support that we have from our fans will be awesome.”
Overall, Green Bay went 5-3 at home last year. Their home-opening streak was in dire jeopardy last year until Jordan Love led a stunning comeback in Week 3 against the Saints.
“It’s going to be big coming home,” receiver Dontayvion Wicks said. “We know it’s going to be loud, it’s going to be full. It’s going to be energizing to see the crowd, be back home, second game of the season. It’s going to be loud. I’m ready to play. I’m ready to get a Lambeau Leap.”
The Colts went 5-3 on the road last year.
“I’m pretty excited,” Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson said of playing at Lambeau. “I hear a lot of stories – Joe (Flacco) told me a couple of stories about going there. He showed us a video of him walking through the tunnel and everything. So, I'm excited. It's early in my career as well, so I definitely appreciate that.”
Gator Bait: Anthony Richardson
Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson had an odd debut. After last week’s 29-27 loss to Houston, he was second-to-last in the NFL in completion percentage but first in yards per attempt, thanks to three completions of 50-plus yards. He threw a stunning touchdown pass that traveled 65 yards in the air.
Has his former Florida teammate, Packers defensive end Brenton Cox, seen anything like it?
“Yeah, all the time,” Cox said. “Pretty much every day he did some amazing stuff. Just happy to see him do it in the Big Leagues.”
Richardson might have the biggest arm in the NFL. He’s also one of the most dangerous runners at the position. He’s bigger than Green Bay’s linebackers and as fast as Green Bay’s defensive backs.
“He’s a good runner,” Cox said. “That’s where he started at at Florida. It’s good to see him throwing the ball over 50 yards now consistently. It’s going to be a good matchup.”
How will the Packers win that matchup?
“We’ve got to hit him. We’ve got to hit him first, then let him do whatever second. The faster we get to him, the easier the game will be.”
Colts Favored Over Packers
The Packers are 2.5-point underdogs at FanDuel. They were 3-point favorites on Saturday, with Jordan Love’s injury baked into the betting cake.
According to The Action Network:
- For just the second time since 2017, the Packers will start a backup quarterback. The last time, of course, was a 13-7 loss at Kansas City in 2021 when Jordan Love started for Aaron Rodgers. But the Packers covered the seven-spread.
- Over the last 20 years, teams listed as an underdog after a neutral-field game are 19-27.
- Including last week, Matt LaFleur’s Packers have been underdogs 33 times. He has covered 22 of those 33, by an average of more than four points per game. That includes 13-3 in the first three weeks.
How to Watch: Colts at Packers
TV: The game will air on Fox, with Joe Davis (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analysis) and Pam Oliver (sideline) on the call. Will the game be on TV where you live? Here’s the broadcast map.
Streaming: If the game’s not on in your neighborhood, you can stream it via Fubo or NFL+.
Radio: The Packers Radio Network consists of more than 50 stations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. This is Season 26 for Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren.
Steve Levy and Mike Tannenbaum will be on the call for ESPN Radio.
Sirius: Channel 161 or 229 or available on the app.
