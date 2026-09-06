One Week Until Week 1; One Huge Question at Every Packers Position on Offense

GREEN BAY, Wis. – At long last, the time for talk, projection and guesswork is almost complete. It’s time for football.

The Green Bay Packers will battle the Minnesota Vikings next Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. From a city called Titletown, are the Packers good enough to compete for a championship? That depends on the answers to these critical questions at every position group. This story focuses on the offense (defense coming later), and we’ll save the most important for last.

Running Back: Can Anyone Run the Ball?

The Packers ran the ball on the fifth-highest percentage of offensive snaps last season, their 48.7 percent run rate not skewed by having an electric runner at quarterback. Under coach Matt LaFleur, the running game has been the unquestioned starting point of the offense.

So, who will get the offense started without Josh Jacobs?

The lead back will be MarShawn Lloyd. In his first two seasons, he’s carried the ball six times. The No. 2 back will be Chris Brooks. In his first three seasons, he’s carried the ball 82 times. The No. 3 back will be Kaleb Johnson, who was acquired from the Steelers last week. He carried the ball 28 times as a rookie.

The most accomplished back on the team is Pierre Strong. A fourth-round pick in 2022, he carried the ball 99 times in his first three seasons. He spent last season on the practice squad and is on the practice squad again.

Combined, the three backs on the 53-man roster have carried the ball 116 times in their careers. If you include Strong, the total rises to 215.

Jacobs’ seven-season average is 263. Even with injuries last year, he carried the ball 234 times.

To be sure, the only way for an inexperienced runner to become an experienced runner is to get the rock. So, just because the Packers have an inexperienced backfield doesn’t mean they have a bad backfield. It could be good. It could be bad. It could be explosive. It could be inconsistent. Who knows?

Can Lloyd, who had a combined 291 carries in three seasons at South Carolina and USC, weather the wear and tear that come with the position and flourish in an expanded role? Not once in those three collegiate seasons did he have 15-plus carries in back-to-back weeks. To this point, there is almost zero evidence that he can break tackles, protect the passer and protect the football.

Can Brooks be a consistent contributor in anything other than a third-down role? Can Johnson become the player scouts thought he could be after an All-American season at Iowa?

Again, just because they haven’t done it doesn’t mean they can’t do it. But it’s an enormous question going into a rivalry showdown to start the season.

Receiver: Is Three’s Company?

This offseason, the Packers gave Christian Watson an enormous contract extension. In four years in the NFL, he’s played in 48 of a possible 68 games and has never had more than 620 receiving yards in a season.

This offseason, the Packers gave Jayden Reed a big contract extension, as well. After leading the team in receptions and yards in his first two seasons, he missed 10 games last season following a broken collarbone.

This offseason, the Packers let Romeo Doubs go in free agency and traded Dontayvion Wicks to clear the path for Matthew Golden. In 14 games as a rookie first-round pick, he caught 29 passes. He didn’t score until the playoffs.

Those three players will lead Green Bay’s receiver corps this season. Combined, they caught 83 passes last season.

Those three will be counted on to do something they haven’t done in their careers. Stay healthy and produce week after week after week. In their careers, Reed has averaged 3.45 catches per game, Watson 2.77 and Golden 2.07. That’s about 8.3 catches per game. For Green Bay’s offense to flourish given the realities of the run game and the lack of depth behind them, they’re probably going to need to combine for 2,500 yards. Are they capable?

Tight End: Can Tucker Kraft Dominate?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws a completion to tight end Tucker Kraft in 2024 at the Vikings. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Tucker Kraft was off to a sensational start to last season. After dominating the Steelers in primetime, Kraft through seven games had 30 receptions for 469 yards and six touchdowns. Among tight ends, he ranked ninth in receptions, first in yards and first in touchdowns.

Just as it was becoming clear Kraft needed to have more of a featured role in the offense, he suffered a torn ACL the following week against Carolina.

Kraft is healthy and ready to rumble following a remarkable comeback. Just how good can he be following a major injury? He’s never really been asked to be a go-to receiver, and that probably won’t be the case this year, either, but – Capt. Obvious alert coming – he needs more opportunities beyond checkdowns and screens.

“I have thought about it a lot,” he said of being carted off the field against the Panthers. “Thought about it since I was laying there with ice on my knee, leg propped up, sitting on my ass, watching my team play on Sundays. So, I put a lot into this, and I’m excited to bear the fruits of my labor. That’s for sure.”

Offensive Line: Is New Improved?

The engine that powers any offense, of course, is the offensive line. The Packers kept 10 linemen on the roster, making them a powerhouse from a strength-in-numbers perspective.

But will they be strong where it matters, which is between the white lines?

New starting left tackle Jordan Morgan has started one game at his new position. Left guard Aaron Banks missed a lot of training camp with a knee injury that could be a factor throughout the season. Center Sean Rhyan, including playoffs, has started eight games at the position. Right guard Jacob Monk has started one game in his career. Right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele is a premier player when healthy but wasn’t in vintage form during camp following offseason knee surgery.

It’s certainly possible the Packers will be better at every position this year compared to last year. The opposite could be just as true.

Specialists: Will Preseason Success Translate for Trey Smack?

Rookie kicker Trey Smack was a rollercoaster during training camp but a stud during the preseason games. He made all 16 kicks in the three games – the most makes without a miss by any kicker.

Now comes the big challenge. After passing tests in the relatively tranquil settings of the preseason, Smack will make his Week 1 debut at Minnesota. Three of the first four games will be on the road, with the exception being a primetime game against Atlanta in Week 3. After that, the Packers will host the Bears and the Cowboys.

Talk about being thrown in the deep end.

At midseason last year , 27.8 percent of games had been decided by three points or less. Smack’s ability to be the preseason kicker and not the training camp kicker could determine the fate of the season.

Quarterback Jordan Love: Can He Carry Team?

The traditional stats loved Jordan Love last season. Of 32 quarterbacks who threw at least 250 passes, Love was sixth in passer rating with a career-high 101.2. He was one of four quarterbacks who were in the top 10 in yards per attempt (eighth), touchdown percentage (10th) and interception percentage (sixth).

The analytical stats love Love, too. According to Sumer Sports, he was second in expected points per play.

Through his three seasons as a starter, Love has rarely been asked to be the main character on offense. As noted above, LaFleur’s offense has been rooted in running the football. Last season, Love was tied for 14th with seven games of 30-plus passing attempt and tied for 11th with six games of 250-plus passing yards. As a team, the Packers were 24th in passing attempts per game.

That’s probably going to have to change given the uncertain state of the running game. Statistically, Love could have a tremendous year – even an MVP-caliber year (he’s only 13th in the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook ) – because some of the goal-line runs by Jacobs will become passes by Love.

Entering Week 1, Love has uncertainty in the backfield without Jacobs, moving parts at tight end beyond Kraft and only three proven receivers. Moreover, the defense without Micah Parsons to start the season could force Love into some track meet-style games in which he’ll have to throw it 35 or 40 times per game.

Is he good enough to carry the team as not just a big part of the offense but the unquestioned biggest part of the offense?

“I think he’s just really in control and in command of the offense,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said earlier this week. “I think being with Matt in the same offense for all this time, those guys are really connected. You probably saw that when he was calling it [the second half of the preseason game against Arizona]. I think they’re really connected. …

“He’s seen so much. Nothing surprises him anymore. If it does, he’s able to correct things very quickly. I think just watching him in the huddle, a guy lines up in the wrong place or maybe a play was called wrong or whatever, and fixing that with the efficiency that he does, he’s been impressive to watch this camp. I thought the last three weeks of camp, it looked like he’s been ready.”

From the draft to free agency and contract extensions to trades, it's been a wild ride to get to the Packers' 53-man roster that will hop on a plane for Week 1 at the Vikings.



Here's our grade of all 2⃣6⃣ major transactions. ⬇️https://t.co/GxYps8v6r0 — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) September 5, 2026

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