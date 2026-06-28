Packers DT Javon Hargrave: Throwback Required by No. 15 Player in 2026

Packers On SI is counting down the Green Bay Packers’ top 25 players for the 2026 season. This series continues with our No. 15 player, Javon Hargrave.

Sometimes, the dots are so easy to connect that one of them grabs the Sharpie and takes care of business.

New Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon needed an impact defensive tackle. One of his former stars, Javon Hargrave, needed a job.

Dots connected. Contract signed.

Barely an hour after the Vikings dumped Hargrave in a cap-related cut, the Packers signed the two-time Pro Bowler to a two-year contract.

Why Javon Hargrave Is So Important

The Packers needed to spruce up their defensive line even before the hiring of Gannon meant a return to a 3-4 base defense. A three-man front requires a trio of 300-ish-pounders on the defensive line rather than two. The need to beef up their defensive front only grew after the trade of Colby Wooden to the Colts for Zaire Franklin.

Enter Hargrave.

With Gannon running the Eagles’ defense, Hargrave was a Pro Bowler in 2021 with career highs of 7.5 sacks, 63 tackles and 18 quarterback hits. In 2022, Hargrave obliterated his career high with 11 sacks and added 60 tackles and 16 quarterback hits to help the Eagles reach the Super Bowl. Team success meant individual success, with Gannon becoming coach of the Cardinals and Hargrave getting a big contract with the 49ers.

Hargrave had seven sacks to earn Pro Bowl honors for the 49ers in 2023 but missed most of the 2024 season and was released. He spent last year with the Vikings, where he played in 16 games with 15 starts but had only 3.5 sacks and six quarterback hits to go along with 52 tackles.

The Vikings released him, and the Packers wasted no time in signing him.

It was an easy decision.

“One, it’s a great team, a historic team and there’s just so much talent on this team,” Hargrave said. “With that, it gives us a chance to compete. That was a big thing for me.”

Hargrave and Devonte Wyatt will be starters and the key players up front. Hargrave is not just a pass rusher. He’s not just a run stopper. He will be a three-down player who will be looked to make impact plays and lead.

“I think I fit great,” he said. “Veteran leadership and just being one of the oldest of the group, just bringing what I know, what I’ve learned through the years. There’s so much talent on this team and on the D-line, I just try to input and help them in as many ways as I can.”

Javon Hargrave’s Strengths and Weaknesses

Hargrave is 33. To expect him to duplicate the 11-sack success he had with Gannon in 2022 would be unrealistic.

However, he’s still a solid all-around player. Last season, 82 interior defensive linemen had at least 250 pass-rushing opportunities. Hargrave was an excellent 14th in pass-rush win rate, according to PFF, after ranking 14th out of 81 in 2023 and fourth out of 75 in 2022. So, while the pressure count plummeted to 31 in 2025 after 64 in 2023, 66 in 2022 and 63 in 2021, he could be a clear upgrade over Wooden.

Another positive is durability. He missed 14 games with a torn triceps in 2024. In his other nine seasons, he played in 127 of a possible 132 games and never missed more than one.

Ultimately, though, did the Packers replace one decent defensive lineman who’s on his rookie contract with a decent defensive lineman who’s significantly more expensive? The two-year, $23 million contract included a $10.5 million signing bonus. His four tackles for losses last season, though, matched the fewest of his career. Wooden had six TFLs even without getting to the quarterback.

“Man, just that challenge,” he told Packers On SI of his motivation . “I think right now, being later in my career, it’s the stink of, ‘Does he got it anymore?’ I don’t want to say it’s just trying to prove people wrong, but I just always loved challenges.

“I just want to show I’ve still got it – still got that juice, still got what it takes to play at a high level in this league. For me, that’s just been my focus is locking in this offseason, working out, eating right and trying to have one of my better seasons.”

What Happens If Javon Hargrave Gets Hurt

The starting lineup probably will be Wyatt and Hargrave at defensive tackle and Chris McClellan at nose tackle. If Hargrave were to miss some time, Karl Brooks probably will be the next man up.

“It’s great,” he said of his teammates. “Great young guys, a lot of talent and them guys are very hungry, so it’s just coming in here and trying to help them out, teaching them stuff I know, little cheat sheets to help them out and play faster.”

Why We Ranked Javon Hargrave Here

Wooden was a young, solid, run-stopping defensive tackle. Even at this point of his career, Hargrave has the potential to need some much-needed juice to the pass rush. If Wyatt and Hargrave flourish as the interior rushers, the defensive could survive that early stretch of games in which Micah Parsons will be sidelined.

“He had the 11 sacks, not me,” Gannon said. “He’s a good player. That was a good defense with a lot of good players, and he was a part of that defense. When we had the chance to acquire him, team-first guy, loves football, smart, and he works his butt off and he’s tough as nails.

“So, anybody that kind of checks those boxes, you want to acquire them if you can. He checked all those boxes. I’m excited to get back with him.”

For Hargrave, getting back together with Gannon was the big box to check.

“He’s definitely a big reason but also their culture,” Hargrave told Packers On SI of why he signed with Green Bay.

“My whole career, I’ve been with great organizations – not to try to throw shade [at other teams] but historic organizations. Lambeau Field, I feel like it just fit me. And, of course, J.G., man. I love J.G. Great coach and friend. Kept up with him over the years, so that was a big thing, too.”

Every year, I rank every player on the Packers roster based on talent, importance, salary etc. I will again this year, too.



For now, let's cut right to the chase. Here is a quick-hitting look at the 2⃣5⃣ most important players for the 2026 season.⬇️https://t.co/ezDAkl7vmd — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) June 17, 2026

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