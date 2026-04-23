The ‘Big Don’t Get Small’ All-Packers Seven-Round Mock Draft

Last season, the Green Bay Packers used their second-round pick on “The Escalade,” Anthony Belton. A man-mountain of a left tackle in college, he eventually settled in as the starting right tackle.

What attracted the Packers to him?

“It’s the old phrase, ‘Big doesn’t get small,’” former Packers executive Jon-Eric Sullivan, now the general manager of the Dolphins, said at the time. “Especially when you play here in the NFC North, we play in the cold and you can wear people down as the season goes along and the elements change.

“It’s the way we were raised in this thing up here. We want to be big across the front, we want to be physical, we want to be able to overwhelm with size and physicality.”

It’s not just on the line. Based on Week 1 rosters, Green Bay ranked No. 1 in height and No. 7 in weight.

With that as a backdrop, here’s a mock draft that is big and talented (as opposed to just big). Picks were made using the Stick to the Mock simulator .

Second Round, No. 52: Trade

Yeah, how about a big trade for a mock based on size? In it, the Packers moved back to No. 66 of the third round and added No. 101 of the fourth round.

Third Round, No. 66: Iowa State DT Domonique Orange

After a long wait through the first two rounds, the Packers – of course – wind up with “Big Citrus,” Iowa State’s Domonique Orange, to be the 2026 version of B.J. Raji and fill the big need at nose tackle. At 6-foot-2 3/8 and 322 pounds, Orange has the run-stopping size the Packers desperately need after getting run over by the Ravens in Week 17 and then trading away Colby Wooden.

Third Round, No. 84: Arkansas CB Julian Neal

Arkansas defensive back Julian Neal ran his 40 in 4.49 seconds at the Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Neal fills a big need at cornerback. Even if he’s not ready to play immediately as a rookie, Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine will be free agents after the upcoming season.

Neal is 6-foot-1 5/8 with 33 1/4-inch arms. That’s long and tall. Perhaps more importantly, he’s 203 pounds. Of the draftable cornerbacks, he’s the only one heavier than 200 pounds, which will come in handy as a tackler. He led the Razorbacks with two interceptions and 12 passes defensed in 2025.

Fourth Round, No. 101: Texas A&M OL Trey Zuhn III

The Packers have a big need on the offensive line, where Darian Kinnard is the only backup on the roster with 60-plus snaps of regular-season experience under his belt. The Packers, of course, covet versatility with their linemen. Zuhn started most of his career at left tackle but started one game at center this past season.

Oh, the size thing: Zuhn is 6-foot-6 1/2, making him a full inch taller than any other center prospect this year. Joe Tippmann, a second-round pick by the Jets in 2023, and Ethan Pocic, a second-round pick by Seattle in 2017, are the only drafted centers over the past decade who stood 6-foot-6. That’s rare size; will it be a plus or a minus in his quest to uproot nose tackles?

Fourth Round, No. 120: Memphis OT Travis Burke

Once upon a time, the Packers had a traveling basketball team. Burke would have been a high draft pick in that, too. He’s 6-foot-8 7/8; only Florida’s Markel Bell (6-foot-9 1/4) is taller among the tackle prospects in this year’s draft. He went from having 34 1/4-inch arms at the Scouting Combine to 35 1/8 at pro day.

In Packers history, Burke would tie Caleb Jones, an undrafted free agent from Indiana who played in one game in his career, as the tallest player (regardless of position) to play in a game. He’d be their tallest starter, should he develop into that type of player.

Burke started at left tackle at Florida International in 2023 and 2024, then moved to right tackle for Memphis in 2025, when he allowed three sacks, according to PFF. That versatility would be huge.

Fifth Round, No. 153: Cincinnati WR Jeff Caldwell

Cincinnati Bearcats receiver Jeff Caldwell (9) catches a touchdown pass against the Arizona Wildcats. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Caldwell is one of the freakiest receiver prospects. At 6-foot-5 3/8 and 216 pounds, he ran his 40 in 4.31 seconds.

After four seasons in Division II, he leveled up for his senior season and caught 32 passes for 478 yards and six touchdowns for the Bearcats.

“You need to have that mentality as a receiver. I want to score,” he told NFL Draft On SI’s Justin Melo . “I’m the best player on this field. It doesn’t have to be cocky. You need to have that mindset at receiver. At both Cincinnati and Lindenwood, I had to find that mentality.”

Fifth Round, No. 160: QB Arkansas Taylen Green

The Packers have Desmond Ridder and Kyle McCord, but if they’re looking to replace Malik Willis with a Willis-style prospect, look no further than Green.

Green is significantly taller than Willis at 6-foot-5 7/8 and 227 pounds. Of the draft-worthy quarterbacks, he’s the tallest and one of the heaviest. Paired with an electric 4.36 time in the 40-yard dash and a strong arm, he is the quintessential dual-threat quarterback.

Between three seasons at Boise State and his one season at Arkansas, Green threw for 9,662 yards and 59 touchdowns and rushed for 2,887 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Sixth Round, No 201: Clemson RB Adam Randall

At 6-foot-3 3/8, Randall has the height of a receiver. That’s the position he spent his first three seasons at Clemson playing. The 232-pounder moved to running back for his senior season and rushed for 814 yards and added 36 receptions.

He’s the tallest running back in the class by almost 2 inches and the second-heaviest. He’s a big prospect with big-time potential, especially as he gets more comfortable with pass protection.

Seventh Round, No. 236: TCU TE DJ Rogers

Tight end is somewhat of a big need for the Packers, with their entire depth chart set to be free agents next offseason.

At 6-foot-3 7/8 and 258 pounds, Rogers isn’t exactly a big tight end. However, his 33 3/4-inch arms and 82 1/4-inch wingspan rank second in the tight end class. He caught 34 passes for 319 yards as a fifth-year senior. He’s not exactly Tucker Kraft but he ranked fifth among all FBS tight ends in broken tackles.

Seventh Round, No. 253: Central Florida edge Nyjalik Kelly

The Packers could use some insurance on the edge, where Rashan Gary and Kingsley Enagbare are no longer with the team and the unproven trio of Barryn Sorrell, Collin Oliver and Brenton Cox will be competing for major roles.

At 6-foot-5 3/8 and 263 pounds, Kelly is one of the bigger edge players in the class. His 35 1/2-inch arms are the longest in the class. More than just an edge rusher, he dropped into coverage 42 times last season; PFF charged him with 12 receiving yards allowed.

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