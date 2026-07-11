Does Micah Parsons Have Point About Jordan Love’s Place in ‘Top 100 ’ List?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love was voted the No. 72 player in the NFL as part of the “Top 100 Players of 2026” series.

The league is rolling out the Top 100 on X. Love’s name was revealed on Friday.

No. 72 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2026…@Packers QB Jordan Love! @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/4mL4Gaj5fp — NFL (@NFL) July 10, 2026

Micah Parsons, who has the back of anyone and everyone wearing the “G” on the helmet, wasted no time in chiming in.

71 players in the NFL aren’t better than Jordan love! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) July 10, 2026

“71 players in the NFL aren’t better than Jordan (L)ove,” Parsons posted on X.

Is Parsons right? Who knows. Comparing Love to All-Pro Chiefs center Creed Humphrey, who was 94th, or veteran Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who was 83rd, is like comparing an apple to a chainsaw to a shoehorn.

Here’s what’s interesting, though, and maybe the greater point that Parsons was missing.

In 2024, following Love’s debut season as Green Bay’s starting quarterback, he was No. 34. In 2025, following a second season that wasn’t much better than his first, he was No. 68.

Now, in 2026, Love is coming off his best season in the NFL. And he slipped four spots to No. 72.

Last season, 32 quarterbacks threw at least 250 passes. From that group, Love ranked:

Sixth with a 101.2 passer rating.

Eighth with 7.7 yards per attempt.

15th with a 66.3 completion percentage.

10th with a 5.2 touchdown percentage.

Sixth with a 1.4 interception percentage.

Sixth with a 3.83-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Tied for third with four game-winning drives.

“You go through the tape, he has so many marvelous throws,” Parsons said in the video.

Love probably is being docked for the team’s back-to-back one-and-done playoff performances and his lack of incredible stats. Love was 13th in the league last season with 3,381 in passing yards – more than 1,300 yards behind NFL MVP Matthew Stafford’s total and barely more than Jacoby Brissett. Love threw for 4,159 yards in 2023.

Love was tied for 14th with 23 touchdown passes, the same number as Brissett and Bryce Young. He threw 32 touchdown passes in 2023. Injuries and his role in a run-first offense have conspired against him.

Importantly, though, Love crushed his previous career high for completion percentage (64.2) and cut his interception total almost in half to six after throwing 11 in back-to-back seasons.

As noted by Packers.com , Love is one of three quarterbacks with at least 80 touchdown passes and less than 30 interceptions the past three seasons. Two quarterbacks with MVPs on the mantle, the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson and the Rams’ Matthew Stafford, are the others.

“He’s just fearless. He believes he can make every throw,” Parsons said.

Love’s predecessor, Aaron Rodgers, was the NFL’s all-time master at making big plays while avoiding big mistakes. Love isn’t in-his-prime Rodgers in that regard, but Love finished fourth in the league in air yards per attempt while still slashing his interception count.

“His decision-making, his decisiveness, you can’t really find that nowhere else,” former teammate Romeo Doubs said.

Love has led the Packers to playoff appearances in all three seasons behind the wheel. In two of those seasons, he beat the Arizona Cardinals, who were coached by Jonathan Gannon.

Love was part of the reason Gannon took the job as Green Bay’s defensive coordinator.

“Jordan Love, that was a huge thing to me. I think he’s in the top tier,” Gannon said.

After taking a significant jump in consistency in 2025, fundamentals have been the focus for Love as he enters the upcoming season.

“Ny biggest thing … is just my feet in the pocket, trying to be as smooth and consistent as possible,” Love, who is 12th in the MVP odds at FanDuel Sportsbook , said during minicamp. “When I go through my reads, get into my hitches and not getting antsy, not getting to that point where you’re trying to move through the pocket too fast. Just staying calm, staying relaxed, move through my reads. If I’ve got to move around in the pocket, keeping those movements pretty tight and not kind of running into where guys might be peeling off and able to hit you.

“Obviously, I think all those things are tied to accuracy and just the timing of routes and things like that, so just trying to be as dialed in as possible. That’s the biggest thing I’ve been trying to work on so far.”

So far, players No. 71 through No. 100 have been announced. At quarterback, Love ranks ahead of Carolina’s Bryce Young, San Francisco’s Brock Purdy and Tampa Bay’s Baker Mayfield.

The only other player on the list so far is running back Josh Jacobs at No. 74. Parsons, tight end Tucker Kraft and safety Xavier McKinney figure to join him on the list.

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