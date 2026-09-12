What Latest Packers Roster Moves Mean for Week 1 at Vikings

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Before hopping on the plane for Minneapolis on Saturday, the Green Bay Packers made some roster moves to get ready for Sunday’s season-opening game at the Vikings.

Here are the moves and what they mean for gameday.

Elevated: WR Bo Melton

The Packers released receiver Bo Melton on Friday in what could be construed as a penny-pinching move. Because Melton as a veteran player won’t be on the 53-man roster for Week 1, the Packers don’t have to guarantee his salary. That might be of importance once Savion Williams comes off injured reserve and the Packers have to decide between carrying six receivers or seven.

Melton was added to the practice squad on Friday afternoon and was elevated on Saturday. On Sunday, he will be a key figure on special teams and might wind up playing the fourth-most snaps among the receivers behind Christian Watson, Matthew Golden and Jayden Reed but ahead of Skyy Moore and rookie J. Michael Sturdivant.

“Obviously, you’ve got guys like Bo Melton, who have been around a couple years, we know what they’re about, we know what their mindset and their playstyle’s all about,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said during training camp.

Melton is one of the team’s top players on special teams. His speed and tenacity as a gunner are reasons why Daniel Whelan was one of the top punters in the league last season. He also could join Moore as the kickoff-return tandem.

A seventh-round pick by the Seahawks in 2022, Melton caught 16 passes for the Packers in 2023, eight in 2024 and four in 2025, when he moonlighted at cornerback. He has 28 catches for 416 yards and two touchdowns in his career. Of that, he has 10 catches for 151 yards and one touchdown against the Vikings, highlighted by six catches for 105 yards and one touchdown at Minnesota in 2023.

“There’s been multiple moments when J-Love will throw it up to his guys and say, ‘Hey, go make a play,’” he said after making a circus catch over Keisean Nixon during training camp. “That’s another moment right there. I’ve been through that a couple times with him whether it be the Vikings game, Bears game, whatever game you want to name that he just threw it up and had trust I would come down with it.

“When I’m out there, I believe the ball’s coming to me all the time. So, I run my route accordingly. When I saw the ball today, I knew J-Love was like I’m throwing this to you. I just felt it. You could feel it before the play happens and see the coverage. Just go make a play for him.”

Elevated: LB Kristian Welch

The native of Iola, Wis., played in 22 games for the Packers in 2023 and 2025. He is a proven player on special teams; in those games with the Packers, he played 297 snaps on special teams and only two on defense. Melton, Welch and fellow linebacker Nick Niemann will have key roles against the Vikings.

Backup Ty’Ron Hopper missed the first two days of practice this week due to injury before returning as limited participation on Friday. He is questionable on the injury report. Presumably, the elevation of Welch means Hopper will not play.

“I think anytime you’ve got a veteran, he’s going to know certain situations and how to attack a guy,” special teams coordinator Cam Achord said. “Veterans are always a comfort factor for coaches, too, because they’ve been out there, they’ve been in the heat of battle. But I also think you got to get young guys ready to play and you got to teach them, and there may be some growing pains with younger guys. But our vets do a great job of coaching the younger guys.”

Not Elevated: Edge Arron Mosby

Arron Mosby played in 12 games last season. He played only 17 snaps on defense but 221 on special teams, where he contributed eight tackles. He had a half-sack in regular-season action in 2024.

The Packers have only four edge players on the 53-man roster. However, teams can only elevate two players. So, along with Melton, the choice was a fifth linebacker rather than a fifth edge player.

Not Elevated: Edge Nyjalik Kelly

Nyjalik Kelly, an undrafted free agent, was one of the top players on defense during the preseason with 10 tackles, two sacks, four tackles for losses and one interception. It wasn’t enough to break through for a roster spot, with Green Bay winning the gamble that it could sneak him through waivers and onto the practice squad.

Green Bay doesn’t have a lot of pass-rush production from its edge players. Last season, Lukas Van Ness (1.5), Barryn Sorrell (1.5), Brenton Cox (1.0) combined for merely four sacks. The other player on the roster, Dani Dennis-Sutton, is a rookie.

Not Elevated: LS Scott Daly

The Packers signed established long sapper Scott Daly last week to serve as insurance behind veteran Matt Orzech. However, after missing all of training camp with a calf injury, Orzech was not on the injury report this week.

So, as if there were any doubt, Orzech will be the snapper on Sunday.

“He’s a true pro, professional in everything,” Achord said on Tuesday. “Obviously, fully invested in it, love the guy, does everything we ask out on the field. He’s been really good for us. You just look at his career, he’s always been a solid guy. So, I wouldn’t call it a ramp-up period or anything like that. I would just say he’s a professional and he’s ready to go.”

Not Elevated: RB Pierre Strong

Pierre Strong is the most experienced running back on the roster. The Packers during final cuts traded for Kaleb Johnson and released Strong. Strong might have been in line to be elevated but missed the week with a hamstring injury.

The Packers got done what absolutely, positively needed to be done. They signed Tucker Kraft to a contract extension.



Here's our grade of the last big domino on offense. ⬇️https://t.co/iaTsjMfqqY — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) September 12, 2026

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