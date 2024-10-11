Packers-Cardinals Injury Report: Five Questionable, Romeo Doubs Will Play
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Romeo Doubs will be back in the lineup for the Green Bay Packers for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt is out. Cornerback Jaire Alexander, left tackle Rasheed Walker and receiver Christian Watson are among five players who are questionable.
Doubs was suspended for last week’s victory over the Los Angeles Rams after skipping the Thursday and Friday practices. He practiced all week this week.
“He’s done a nice job,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “He’s gone in, worked, just done a great job.”
Walker was a surprise addition to the injury report. He was limited participation on Friday due to a knee injury. LaFleur talked to reporters before he released the injury report so was not asked about Walker’s status.
Making his first public comments since being suspended, Doubs was evasive about the reasons for his absence.
“I think we just want to move forward with what was going on and, most importantly, just to be a pro and just handle it the right way,” Doubs said.
Wyatt and tight end Luke Musgrave were the only players who did not practice on Friday. Musgrave was placed on injured reserve, with tight end John FitzPatrick taking his place on the roster.
Wyatt will miss a second consecutive game with an ankle injury sustained late in the loss to the Vikings. He did not practice this week but at least is out of his walking boot. That means a second consecutive week in the rotation for Colby Wooden.
Watson suffered his ankle injury early in the loss to the Vikings. He was limited participation at practice all week. That he’s even got a chance to play this week seems remarkable considering how bad the injury looked in the moment.
“It did come into my head,” Watson said on Wednesday when asked if he thought his season might be over. “I think the only thing I was thinking was even missing one more game is tough for me. I just don’t want to miss any games at this point in my career. That was really just the main thing. I don’t want to miss next week.
“Obviously, not knowing what it could be, I was definitely thinking of what could be the outcome. But I was really just tunnel vision on the fact I don’t want to miss a game.”
Alexander missed the last two games with a groin injury. He went through a pregame workout last week in Los Angeles, though that was a rehab workout and not a chance to show he could play. He practiced all week this week.
“It’s a good possibility” he’ll be in the lineup on Sunday, he said.
He said “heck no” when asked if he could have played last week. He thought he took somewhere between 15 and 30 team reps this week compared to zero last week.
“Everybody just wanted to make sure I’m fully healthy before I step back out there because dealing with the groin, as a DB, you need that in a lot of cases,” he said. “So, they just wanted to make sure everything was good to go.”
Tight end Tucker Kraft, who popped up on the injury report on Thursday as limited participation with a groin injury, practiced and will play.
For the Cardinals, rookie defensive tackle Darius Robinson’s NFL debut will have to wait. He started the season on injured reserve and had his 21-day practice window open this week. However, he aggravated his injured calf, did not practice on Thursday and is out.
“We’re going to be smart with him,” Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters.
Receiver Zay Jones will not play. His five-game suspension behind him, he practiced all week but will return to the lineup next week.
“You’ve got to get your sea legs back a bit,” Gannon said.
Packers Final Injury Report
Injured reserve: TE Luke Musgrave (ankle).
Out: DT Devonte Wyatt (ankle).
Questionable: CB Jaire Alexander (groin), OL Jordan Morgan (shoulder), DE Arron Mosby (shoulder), LT Rasheed Walker (knee), WR Christian Watson (ankle).
Cardinals Final Injury Report
Out: WR Zay Jones (hamstring), DL Darius Robinson (calf).
Questionable: RT Kelvin Beachum (hamstring), OL Christian Jones (ankle), K Matt Prater (left knee), CB Garrett Williams (groin).
More Green Bay Packers News
A lot of options in the secondary | Packers-Cardinals keys to the game | Ben Sims next man up at tight end | Packers-Cardinals injury report: Musgrave heading to IR | Packers add tight end | Packers-Cardinals game preview | Christian Watson on Romeo Doubs | Xavier McKinney wins NFL award | Packers-Cardinals: What you need to know | NFC North is best division | On SI NFL Power Rankings | Packers-Cardinals matchups