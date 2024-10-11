Packers-Cardinals: Five Keys to the Game
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are coming off a come-from-behind victory at the Los Angeles Rams. The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a big upset victory at the San Francisco 49ers.
Can the Packers keep the momentum going when they host the Cardinals on Sunday at Lambeau Field?
Here are five keys to the game.
One: If Christian Watson Is Out, Can Dontayvion Wicks Step Up?
While Packers receiver Christian Watson practiced on Wednesday and Thursday, his return to the lineup following an ankle injury might be a week away.
If he’s not ready to go, it will be another big opportunity for Dontayvion Wicks. Wicks has struggled this season, catching just 10 of his 29 targets – a catch rate of 34.5 percent, the lowest among players with at least 25 targets. He’s also second in the NFL with five drops, with a drop rate of 17.2 percent just behind Cleveland’s Amari Cooper (19.2 percent).
Wicks needs to get out of his slump in order to retain the trust of Jordan Love and be a reliable option in the passing game moving forward.
Two: More Consistency From Jordan Love
Since returning from his Week 1 injury against the Eagles in Brazil, quarterback Jordan Love has struggled with consistency. In his two games back in the lineup, he has thrown six touchdowns but also four interceptions.
Perhaps the nine consecutive completions after the pick-six against the Rams will be a launching point.
When asked about regaining the consistency he showed late last year, Love said, “It just comes down to execution. We’ve got to just keep doing what we’re doing, come in here, work every week, just try and be our best, best player I can be on Sunday and stay as consistent as possible. It all comes back down to the work, continuing to work throughout the week and getting better.”
Three: Penalties and Turnovers Can Decide a Football Game
Penalties and turnovers are often game-deciding factors, and this matchup could come down to these crucial details.
The Cardinals enter the game as the least-penalized team in the NFL, averaging just 3.8 per game. This level of discipline could be a problem for the Packers, who struggle in this area. With 50 total penalties (40 accepted), their 10.0 penalties per game are tied for fourth-most.
On the other side, the Packers have the league’s top defense in forcing turnovers, with 14 takeaways this season. Arizona, though less prolific in this area, is still solid, ranking 10th with seven takeaways. It recorded three during the second half against the Niners.
Turnovers and penalties likely will play a key role in which team gains control throughout this matchup. If the Packers can continue their aggressive, ball-hawking style while cleaning up their penalties, they’ll have a strong chance to win the game.
Four: Kyler Murray Is Dual-Threat Challenge
Arizona’s Kyler Murray is a true dual-threat quarterback who can make plays with his arm as well as his legs. He is ninth in passer rating and first with 10.7 yards per rush. Containing him will be the priority for Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.
“I’ve watched him in college and I’ve watched him on TV plenty of times, and I’ve spent all week watching him so far,” Hafley said. “Dynamic player, not just as an athlete and a runner like everybody talks about, but he’s got a really strong arm. He’s got a really good release, and he can make some great throws.
“The ability that he has to make people miss and keep his eyes downfield and keep plays alive because he’s not just looking to run the ball all the time, either.”
In the Cardinals’ upset win over the 49ers last week, Murray took a zone read 50 yards for a touchdown on the second snap of the game.
“You saw him last week against the 49ers pull one, and he can fly, so we’ll definitely have our work cut out for us in that regard,” he said.
Murray’s ability to make people miss while keeping his eyes downfield makes him an unpredictable and dangerous playmaker. For the Packers’ defense, keeping him in the pocket, containing his scrambling and limiting his big plays will be a major focus.
Five: Packers Primed to Exploit Cardinals’ Weak Pass Rush
The Packers are facing a Cardinals defense that has struggled to generate a consistent pass rush, a weakness compounded by the absence of their first-round pick, Darius Robinson, who remains on injured reserve and did not practice on Thursday.
Without a premier pass rusher, Arizona’s defensive front has been ineffective, ranking last in the NFL in pass-rush win rate of just 29 percent. This presents a golden opportunity for Jordan Love and the Packers’ offense. With more time in the pocket, Love will have a better chance to read the field and execute the game plan.
A weakened pass rush not only gives Love extra time but also opens possibilities for the offense to exploit mismatches in the secondary. This could allow the Packers to establish rhythm early, something they’ve struggled with in recent weeks.
If Green Bay can take advantage of Arizona’s inability to apply pressure, it will be a key factor in controlling the pace of the game and keeping the Cardinals on their heels.
