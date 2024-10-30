Packers-Lions Injury Report: Jordan Love Among Seven Starters Who Didn’t Practice
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have been relatively healthy all season but that’s not the case at the start of the practice week before Sunday’s huge NFC North showdown at the Detroit Lions.
Quarterback Jordan Love did not practice due to the groin injury he sustained on the opening series of last week’s victory at Jacksonville.
He wasn’t alone.
Three-fifths of the starting offensive line – center Josh Myers, left guard Elgton Jenkins and left tackle Rasheed Walker – and star running back Josh Jacobs did not practice, either. The defense wasn’t immune as cornerback Jaire Alexander and safety Evan Williams were out, as well.
It’s only Wednesday. For instance, Jenkins hasn’t practiced on Wednesday for most of the season and Myers didn’t practice last Wednesday. Coming off a heavy workload and with the expectation of carrying the load on Sunday, regardless of the quarterback, Jacobs probably could use a little extra rest.
Still, it’s a long list of key players who are banged up entering the biggest game of the season.
“One day at a time and we’ll see where he’s at at the end of the week,” coach Matt LaFleur said.
LaFleur said Love is “moving around better.” He “potentially” could play without practicing.
“Certainly, we’ll push the envelope with that. He wants to play,” LaFleur said.
Rookie safety Evan Williams felt his hamstring during pregame. He tried to play through it before being shut down during the second quarter.
The Packers had honed in on a secondary of Alexander and Keisean Nixon at corner, Javon Bullard in the slot and Williams and Xavier McKinney at safety. Without Williams, it set off a “chain reaction,” LaFleur said. Bullard went back to safety, which he hadn’t repped during the week, and Eric Stokes and Carrington Valentine rotated at the other corner spot.
The challenge for the Packers is creating a game plan on both sides of the ball with uncertainty at key positions. Green Bay’s offense changes stylistically with Love vs. Malik Willis. And the defense is vastly different with Alexander on the field; he’s allowed one completion each of the last three weeks.
“It is what it is,” LaFleur said.
Linebacker Quay Walker, who was inactive with a concussion last week, is out of the protocol and full participation at practice.
For the Lions, quarterback Jared Goff did not practice due to an ankle injury but he is expected to practice on Thursday.
Five veterans were given rest days, so their injury report is not nearly as long as it seems.
Packers Wednesday Injury Report
Did not participate: CB Jaire Alexander (knee), LG Elgton Jenkins, RB Josh Jacobs (ankle), QB Jordan Love (groin), C Josh Myers (wrist), LT Rasheed Walker, S Evan Williams (hamstring).
Limited: CB Corey Ballentine (ankle), DT Kenny Clark, DT Devonte Wyatt (ankle).
Full: LB Quay Walker (concussion).
Lions Wednesday Injury Report
Did not participate: LT Tyler Decker (chest), G Graham Glasgow (rest), QB Jared Goff (ankle), DT Levi Onwuzurike (rest), DE Josh Paschal (rest), C Frank Ragnow (rest), DT D.J. Reader (rest), LB Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle), RB Sione Vaki (knee), G Kevin Zeitler (rest).
Limited: None.
Full: DT Brodric Martin.
More Green Bay Packers News
Jordan Love does not practice | What channel and what to know about GB-DET | On SI NFL Power Rankings | Packers-Lions matchups | Packers sign former first-round pick | Our Consensus NFL Power Rankings | You play to win the game | Defense must rebound vs. prolific Lions | Five Packers Overreactions | Latest Packers injury updates | Josh Jacobs took charge vs. Jaguars | Packers-Jaguars report card | Inside the game-winning completion | Brian Gutekunst’s latest moves win the game