Packers Pro Bowler Xavier McKinney: ‘More Work To Be Done’
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney talking about being a first-time Pro Bowler on Thursday, cornerback Keisean Nixon shouted:
“Pro Bowl ‘X!’”
The Packers signed McKinney to a four-year, $67 million contract in free agency. With eight career interceptions and no Pro Bowl accolades in four seasons with the Giants, would McKinney be worth the colossal investment?
Seven interceptions later, the answer is a resounding yes.
“I’m not the only person who goes through that through a career but, most definitely, I’ve felt that way, for a long time,” McKinney said of being overlooked. “Dating back to when I was in high school, going through colleges, everything. So, just getting this accolade means a lot to me, means a lot to my family and we’re going to cherish it, but we know there’s more to do, more work to be done.”
Just like fellow Pro Bowler Josh Jacobs has changed the offense, McKinney has changed the defense. Last year’s starting safeties, Darnell Savage and Jonathan Owens, combined for zero interceptions. The entire Packers defense has seven.
McKinney has seven by himself entering Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Chicago Bears.
“The cool part is, I’m just telling you, he’s getting better and better,” defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said on Thursday. “And he’s young. I don’t even think we’ve seen what’s ahead for him, and I mean that.
“Just as a leader, he’s grown. As a teammate, he’s grown. As a person, he’s grown. It’s hard Year 1 in a new place and a new scheme, embracing new coaching.”
McKinney started his Packers career with an interception in each of his first five games. He enters Sunday’s game with zero interceptions in his last five games.
That doesn’t diminish from his impact, though.
“When’s the last time you’ve seen anyone throw the ball up near him?” Hafley said. “People aren’t taking shots where he is. I think that’s huge. I think it takes away explosives. When you do throw it in his area, he’s going to get it. A lot of the run defense, a lot of the runs haven’t broken – the explosives – because he’s getting them down on the ground.
“We’re able to do different things in the pressure game because he can get in the box and fix and make things right. I can also put some more stuff on the back end because of how smart he is where we can get in and out of checks almost like our offense does when I sit down with him and go over the plan and we talk about certain calls vs. this or that. He’s almost like the quarterback checking the play at the line. So, that’s huge.”
McKinney deflected the praise to his teammates, the coaches and the front office that decided to make him the face of Hafley’s new defense.
“Really, it’s not even all about me,” he said. “It’s about the guys that have helped me get to this point – my family, really everybody that’s been included in this process and the journey that I went through to even get here to this moment today. It’s a huge honor and I’m thankful for it all, for sure.”
McKinney is a tremendous talent, to be sure, but he also works at it. That was driven home at Thursday’s practice.
“He’s young and he’s hungry,” Hafley said. “We had a full-speed practice today, and we finished to get more reps (with) a jog-through. If I showed you the tape of how he bends and finishes and takes punches at the ball, and you say, ‘That’s a Pro Bowler doing that?’ That’s such a great example for everybody else to see. That’s awesome.”
McKinney isn’t satisfied. His goals are much loftier. It’s Hall of Fame, not Pro Bowl. It’s Super Bowl, not wild card.
“Once it’s over, I will” reflect, he said. “But, luckily, we still get another opportunity to make it an even longer season once we get to the playoffs. So, I can’t wait to do that with the guys in the building, the people in this locker room. I’m looking forward to that.”
Latest Green Bay Packers News
Pro Bowler Josh Jacobs | Packers-Bears Thursday injury report | Packers-Bears keys to the game | Pro Bowl Packers | New Year’s resolutions | Jaire Alexander surgery; pressure’s on other corners | Packers-Bears Wednesday injury report | Packers-Bears: Time, TV, weather, trends | Packers-Bears matchups | Our Consensus NFL Power Rankings | 2025 Packers schedule | The sky is falling Overreactions