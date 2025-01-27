Packers Take Notre Dame Cornerback in New NFL Mock Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis. – After a one-and-done playoff, the Green Bay Packers must improve in order to compete for a Super Bowl.
“One way they can do that is by drafting Benjamin Morrison and adding another piece to their secondary,” The Draft Network’s Keith Sanchez wrote in his new mock draft, which sent the Notre Dame cornerback to the Packers. “Morrison has the ability to play man-to-man coverage and can line up outside or in the nickel.”
The 6-foot, 196-pound cornerback was a Freshman All-American in 2022, when he led the team with six interceptions, a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award in 2023, when he intercepted three, and a preseason All-American and team captain in 2024.
However, he missed the second half of the season with a hip injury that required surgery. In six games, he had zero interceptions and four breakups. PFF charged him with a 44.4 percent completion rate in 2024 and 45.7 percent for his career.
When the Packers hired Jeff Hafley, the vision was running “three deep/four under,” coach Matt LaFleur said after the season. That didn’t happen because of a stagnant pass rush.
In his scouting report for The Draft Network, Ryan Fowler said Morrison “showcases a pure Cover-3 type of body that is a nightmare to target against.”
But he’s not just a zone corner.
“He’s a high-level competitor who takes each rep personally,” Fowler wrote. “Morrison’s combination of awareness, athleticism, and technique has the potential to evolve into a shutdown type of man corner at the next level.”
Morrison has football in his DNA. His father, Darryl Morrison, was a fifth-round draft pick by Washington in 1993 who started 28 games at safety in four NFL seasons.
“I would look at his helmet every single day,” Benjamin told Rivals. “His jerseys are hung up around the house. Seeing that it never seemed too far or too big of a dream for me. I always said, ‘If my dad could do it, I could do it.”
Morrison is one of five children. All of them are Division I athletes, including older brother Sammy Morrison, who played football at Arizona. From a young age, Morrison worked out with his father.
“I used to get jealous of my friends and their parents, because their dads were so nice and so cool,” Benjamin said. “My dad was always saying, ‘I'm not your friend. I'm here to push you.’”
It wasn’t all tough love, though. His father offered support and encouragement as Morrison struggled through the start of his first collegiate training camp. In a late-season game, he intercepted three passes against Hafley-coached Boston College.
“With my brother, my dad was harder on him than he was on me,” Benjamin told The Athletic. “I feel like it’s kind of trial and error. You got to figure out what works and what doesn’t work. But my dad didn’t know any better. He was young. He was just trying to make sure his son could be the best player he could be.
“The reason I am who I am is because of my brother. I wouldn’t be where I’m at if it wasn’t for my brother and dad’s relationship.”
