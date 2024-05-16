Predicting Every Game on Packers’ Schedule
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ schedule is official and, at times, incredibly challenging. With 113 days until the 2024 NFL seasons kicks off in Brazil and 269 days until the Super Bowl in New Orleans, here are your take-it-to-the-bank game predictions.
Week 1: vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Either new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley will have the element of surprise in his favor or his work-in-progress defense will need more work before it shows enough progress to tame a high-powered offense. The Eagles’ offense is loaded, with Jalen Hurts surrounded by A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, Saquon Barkley and a brutish offensive line. The Eagles seemingly scored a thousand points against Joe Barry’s defense in 2022. It won’t be quite so bad with Hafley. Still …
Packers Lose (0-1)
Week 2: vs. Indianapolis Colts
The Colts were one dropped pass from reaching the playoffs last year with a backup quarterback. So, they’re no joke. Of course, the Packers are no joke, either. The key will be protecting Jordan Love. The Colts finished eighth in sack percentage last year and used their first-round pick on Laiatu Latu. The Packers finished fourth in sack percentage allowed in the regular season, then didn’t allow a single sack against the Cowboys and 49ers in the playoffs.
Packers Win (1-1)
Week 3: at Tennessee Titans
The Titans with quarterback Will Levis have a long way to go after ranking 27th in scoring last season. Adding receivers Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd should help the offense, and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed certainly will help the defense. The key will be interceptions. Last season, only one team had fewer interceptions than the Packers. That team? The Titans. So long as Love keeps the ball out of harm’s way, this will be a road win.
Packers Win (2-1)
Week 4: vs. Minnesota Vikings
The Packers would much rather face Justin Jefferson at Lambeau Field in December than September. They’d much rather face Aaron Jones … never. To state the obvious, Minnesota’s offense will be as good as the quarterback. No, Kirk Cousins never got the Vikings to the Super Bowl, but (at this point) he’d be a much bigger threat to the Packers than J.J. McCarthy or Sam Darnold.
Packers Win (3-1)
Week 5: at Los Angeles Rams
The Packers go from facing Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison to Cooper Kupp and Puka Nakua. The difference is Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford might wind up in the Hall of Fame. This will be the 100th meeting in series history. Packers coach Matt LaFleur is 4-0 against his former boss, Rams coach Sean McVay, though all of those games were at Lambeau Field. Green Bay will win again because it’s better in the trenches.
Packers Win (4-1)
Week 6: vs. Arizona Cardinals
When LaFleur talks about his players waking up with their “piss hot,” he’s talking about games like this noon kickoff. Maybe the Packers will have won four in a row. Maybe the meat of the schedule arrives next week. It’d be easy to look past the Cardinals, who are coming off back-to-back 4-13 seasons. So, this game will be all about focus. Marvin Harrison will give quarterback Kyler Murray an elite target, but the Cardinals’ defense has finished 31st in scoring the last two years.
Packers Win (5-1)
Week 7: vs. Houston Texans
The season will begin on Oct. 20. Are the Packers really Super Bowl contenders? They’ll find out in the forthcoming stretch of games. Behind rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and first-year coach DeMeco Ryans, the Texans won 11 games last year (including playoffs) after winning a total of 11 games the previous three seasons. Houston added receiver Stefon Diggs and pass rusher Danielle Hunter this offseason. The pairing of Hunter and Will Anderson is legit. If the Packers can protect Love, there will be opportunities against the Texans’ secondary.
Packers Win (6-1)
Week 8: at Jacksonville Jaguars
With Trevor Lawrence and his elite group of weapons, the Jaguars can beat any team in the league. Back in Jacksonville after back-to-back games in England, maybe they’ll be turned off at the thought of cheese curds after a couple weeks of bangers and mash. Nonetheless, this feels like a loss given for the Packers given next week’s opponent.
Packers Lose (6-2)
Week 9: vs. Detroit Lions
From 1992 through 2014, the Packers won 24 consecutive home games against the Lions. Yes, 24. Times have changed, though. The Lions kept the Packers out of the playoffs by winning at Lambeau in the 2022 finale, and they demolished the Packers early last season. Times have changed again. Love no longer is finding his way. For this game, Love and his young pass catchers will be too good for the Lions’ young defensive backs.
Packers Win (7-2)
Week 11: at Chicago Bears
The Packers are coming out of their bye, which theoretically should be an advantage but has not been – not for LaFleur, in particular, or NFL teams, in general. LaFleur is 10-0 against the Bears and the Packers are 13-1 in their last 14 games in Chicago. That’s got to change sometime. By now, No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams should be settled in enough to bring new life to a one-sided rivalry.
Packers Lose (7-3)
Week 12: vs. San Francisco 49ers
This game is why LaFleur hired Hafley. When push came to shove, Barry’s defenses too often buckled in the critical moments. That was the case with a chance to upset the 49ers in last year’s playoffs. For the Packers, this is their time. And, maybe – just maybe – the 49ers have run their course. If they couldn’t win the Super Bowl with Brock Purdy leading the NFL in passer rating and Christian McCaffrey leading the NFL in rushing, maybe they never will. To me, this is like the 2022 Packers-Lions finale. The Lions were fired up with something to prove. The Packers, even with their takeaway-fueled winning streak, were done. Detroit won that game. Green Bay will win this game.
Packers Win (8-3)
Week 13: vs. Miami Dolphins
Happy Thanksgiving. The Packers would like some pregame turkey and a heaping helping of inclement weather to mitigate some of the Dolphins’ outrageous speed on the perimeter. Miami went 11-6 last year but, other than a late-season win at home over Dallas, didn’t really beat anyone. That’s especially true on the road. And the Dolphins’ defense could struggle after losing stud defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.
Packers Win (9-3)
Week 14: at Detroit Lions
The Lions rolled into Thanksgiving last year and expected to beat the stuffing out of the Packers. Instead, they got a pumpkin pie in the face. Coach Dan Campbell won’t let that happen again. Detroit added four cornerbacks in the offseason, including with their first two draft picks, so it would be better-equipped to face Love and Co. twice a year. Will the rubber match in the series be played for a trip to the Super Bowl?
Packers Lose (9-4)
Week 15: at Seattle Seahawks
The three-day mini-bye will give the Packers some fresh legs after a challenging stretch of games. Not that the Seahawks won’t be a challenge, too, but Green Bay’s offense should be too much for a Seattle defense in transition after losing linebackers Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks.
Packers Win (10-4)
Week 16: vs. New Orleans Saints
The Saints played two games on grass last season. They’ll have played two games on grass in 2024 before arriving at Lambeau Field, where the surface can be treacherous in December. Derek Carr doesn’t have nearly enough weaponry to keep up with the Packers.
Packers Win (11-4)
Week 17: at Minnesota Vikings
This is a tough one. If McCarthy has shown himself to be a legitimate starting quarterback by this point, the Packers could have a hard time stopping Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson. If McCarthy is overwhelmed, it could be a repeat of Week 17 last year, a feeding frenzy-style Packers win. Regardless, if Love is even on the outskirts of the MVP race, does it even matter?
Packers Win (12-4)
Week 18: vs. Chicago Bears
Packers-Bears hasn’t been a rivalry in what seems like eons. Maybe – just maybe – the Packers and Bears will be relatively evenly matched foes for the next decade with Love battling Williams. That would be fun and add some zest to the most overrated rivalry in sports. In our scenario, the fired-up Bears won Round 1. Order is restored in the finale. The Love-led offense is just too powerful for any defense with a feeble pass rush; the Bears were 32nd in sack percentage last year.
Packers Win (13-4)
So, there you have it. A 13-win season, which would crush the Vegas over/under of 9.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook – though the schedule release did provide a betting bump – could put them in line for homefield advantage.
Admittedly, 13 wins seems extreme for a team with significant questions on defense, but the offense is equipped to overwhelm most defenses. For what it’s worth, in Year 2 with Aaron Rodgers, the Packers went 11-5.
More Green Bay Packers News
NFL schedule: Here it is | Game previews | Toughest stretch | Preseason | Schedule for every team
Latest news: NFC North roster rankings | Jordan Love over/unders | NFC North offseason grades | Derrick Ansley | Kicking battle | Navy SEALs
College coaches: Edgerrin Cooper | Javon Bullard | MarShawn Lloyd | Ty’Ron Hopper | Evan Williams | Jacob Monk