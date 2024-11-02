Q&A: Lukas Van Ness, Packers’ Salute to Service Nominee
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Lukas Van Ness is the Green Bay Packers’ Salute to Service nominee for the 2024 season.
Van Ness was nominated for his “commitment to honor, empower and connect service members, veterans and their families.”
Van Ness began to make an impact on the military community as soon as he entered the league as the team’s first-round draft pick in 2023. As a rookie, he connected with local veterans through a Huddle for Heroes event, answering questions and spending time with the veterans to thank them for their service. He wrote letters that were sent to active-duty military members to encourage them while on deployment.
He discussed the nomination in the locker room on Friday, two days before the Packers’ big game against the Detroit Lions.
What did it mean for you to be nominated for the Salute to Service Award?
My grandpa, Donald Van Ness, served as a lieutenant colonel for 27 years. I've always believed that this platform we have, there's a lot of brave men and women who are currently serving or who have served, and they put their lives on the line. They do a lot for us to enjoy and play this beautiful game. So, it's an honor for me to have the ability to be nominated for this and really just a cool opportunity.
Have you talked to your grandfather about being nominated and what did he say?
I told him about it actually the other night and he was tearing up about it because the military means a lot to him. I think it's cool, me being the oldest grandson in the family, showing my support. I think it means a lot to him that I care as much about it as I do.
I understand the family ties but why is this so important to you? You're busy. I'm sure he would understand if you didn't have the time.
I think it also stems from I've been a part of three programs from high school to college and, obviously, now in the NFL, but Coach (Kirk) Ferentz at Iowa was a big advocate and supporter of the military. We had a lot of speakers and we also had a Military Appreciation game. It always brought a lot of awareness.
And also, I was just super-interested in it. When I was going into college, some of my biggest offers were from the service academies. It was a route that I almost ended up going before I committed to Iowa. So, from a young age, I've always had a massive appreciation and interest in the military. And then as I kind of grow my platform and have the ability to get here in the NFL, I've wanted to continue that.
Army, Navy, Air Force, what would you have chosen?
I was looking at the Navy just because there was a guy a couple years older than me named Jackson Perkins, who had a pipeline to the Naval Academy. So, I was kind of leaning that route, but, obviously, happy that I ended up going to Iowa. But I always thought it would be a super-cool thing if that didn't work out.
Seems like everything worked out OK for you.
Exactly.
***
During the Packers’ 2024 military appreciation week, Van Ness will assist a family grieving the loss of a service member in assembling and painting a commemorative flag to honor their fallen soldier. At the end of the event, he will present the family with a gift on behalf of the Packers.
Growing up with several family members that have served in the military, including his grandfather, Donald, who earned the rank of lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army during his 27-year career. Van Ness learned from a young age how important it is to honor the men and women who give so much to our country. He continues to use his platform to salute the bravery and sacrifice of service members, veterans and their families.
For more information, visit NFL.com.
