Week 9 NFC North Power Rankings and Previews
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Week 9 of the NFL season is here, and the game of the week will be the Green Bay Packers hosting the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
The NFC North remains dominant. Through eight weeks, the division is a combined 21-8, with two of those losses coming in division games. Detroit would be the No. 1 overall seed if the season ended today, with Green Bay and Minnesota the top wild cards. Chicago is eighth in the NFC but second in the NFL at plus-9 in net touchdowns.
Here are this week’s NFC North power rankings and looks at those games.
On SI NFC North Rankings
As selected by the On SI team publishers: Bill Huber from Green Bay, John Maakaron from Detroit, Gene Chamberlain from Chicago and Joe Nelson from Minnesota.
1. Detroit Lions: Detroit has won five in a row and, at 6-1, are No. 1 in the NFC. The Lions are second in the On SI NFL Power Rankings and tied for first in Packers On SI’s Consensus Power Rankings, which turn eight power rankings into one consensus ranking. It swept the first-place votes.
T-2. Green Bay Packers: Green Bay, which received two of the four second-place votes, has won four in a row to improve to 6-2. The Packers are a season-high fourth in the Packers On SI Consensus Power Rankings.
T-2. Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings received the other second-place votes. After a 5-0 start, the Vikings have lost to the Lions and Rams in back-to-back weeks, but they’ll face the Colts, Jaguars and Titans the next three games.
4. Chicago Bears: Chicago was fourth on all four ballots. After snatching defeat from the jaws of victory at Washington, the Bears (4-3) will play at surging Arizona and host New England before welcoming the Packers.
Bill Huber’s NFC North Rankings
1. Detroit Lions: Jared Goff the last four games has thrown 10 touchdown passes compared to 13 incompletions. If only Jordan Love were playing at a fraction of that level.
2. Minnesota Vikings: I’m leaving the Vikings ahead of Green Bay, and not just because of Minnesota’s head-to-head win at Lambeau. The Packers edged the Rams without Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua while the Vikings were edged by the Rams with Kupp and Nacua.
3. Green Bay Packers: Call me the anti-homer. The Packers needed a walk-off field goal to beat the Texans, who were playing without five starters. Then, they needed a walk-off field goal to beat the two-win Jaguars. Tight end Tucker Kraft said the Packers are the “best” 6-2 team in the NFL. Call me at least a little skeptical.
4. Chicago Bears: How can you not laugh at how Tyrique Stevenson and the Bears lost at Washington?
Best team in the NFL: Detroit Lions. I’ve stuck with the two-time defending Super Bowl champion and undefeated Kansas City Chiefs all season, but Detroit’s domination is impossible to ignore.
Worst team in the NFL: Carolina Panthers. Carolina is 1-7, and none of those seven losses were decided by one score.
NFC North Week 8 Games
As written by our NFC North team publishers.
Green Bay Packers
vs. Detroit Lions (3:25 p.m. Sunday)
Unsung hero: Where would the Packers be without Malik Willis? You know, other than 3-3. Backup quarterbacks aren’t supposed to win games, especially backup quarterbacks with no positive track record. Willis started three games for the Titans as a rookie in 2022, when his passer rating was 42.8. In two starts and Sunday’s relief performance at Jacksonville, his passer rating is 130.3.
Keys to victory: When Jordan Love finally exited with a groin injury on Sunday, it was Josh Jacobs to the rescue with 13 carries for 78 yards the rest of the game. By our count, he broke 10 tackles during the game, including two on a 38-yard touchdown. The Lions are a team without weakness, but their run defense is at least a little vulnerable. If Jacobs can consistently gain 3, 4 or 5 yards, he’ll keep the offense in advantageous situations, which will be critical for Love or his backup, Malik Willis.
Detroit Lions
at Green Bay Packers (3:25 p.m. Sunday)
Unsung hero: This honor has to go to receiver/returner Kalif Raymond. Mr. Do-It-All, as Dan Campbell views him, nearly broke the NFL record for punt-yards in a game and also added a receiving touchdown in last week’s blowout win vs. Tennessee. He scored a touchdown on offense and on a punt return and set up another touchdown with a punt return. He can play any of the wide receiver spots and is as reliable a returner as any in the league.
Keys to victory: The Lions were able to dominate the Titans thanks to strong performances on defense and special teams. In particular, they secured four takeaways on defense. On Sunday, they play a Packers team that leads the league in takeaways. Detroit is second in the NFL at plus-10 in turnovers, is tied for second in takeaways (15) and interceptions (10), and is tied for fourth in giveaways (five). Green Bay is No. 1 with 19 takeaways. Winning the turnover battle will make life easier on both sides of the ball and could be a deciding factor in Sunday’s battle for first place.
Chicago Bears
at Arizona Cardinals (3:05 p.m. Sunday)
Unsung hero: Safety Kevin Byard. He’s quietly been top 10 all year at free safety in Pro Football Focus’ ratings and backstopped a secondary that’s No. 1 in passer rating against and sixth in third-down percentage. Byard plays with great intelligence and leadership. The Eagles’ Howie Roseman let one get away when he chose not to re-sign the 31-year-old.
Keys to victory: The red-zone defense, which they used to contain the Commanders, will be critical in this game against mobile Kyler Murray and an offense capable of driving on them. They lead the league in red-zone defense even without starting safety Jaquan Brisker since Oct. 6 and cornerback Kyler Gordon last week. It needs to be good again and force field goals so their offense can get past their first-quarter struggles, which must be assumed at this point.
Minnesota Vikings
vs. Indianapolis Colts (7:20 p.m. Sunday)
Unsung hero: While we’ve been singing the praises of Sam Darnold, Aaron Jones, Justin Jefferson and Andrew Van Ginkel, one guy who deserves more credit for what he’s done this season is edge rusher Jonathan Greenard. He’s third in the NFL with 43 quarterback pressures, trailing only Aidan Hutchinson (45) and Nick Bosa (46). Greenard is outproducing Danielle Hunter after they swapped teams in free agency.
Keys to victory: Extending drives and finding the end zone. Minnesota has scored just five offensive touchdowns in the last 14 quarters. That’s not nearly good enough and certainly does not match the narrative that the Vikings have a potent offense with a brilliant play-caller. The defense has been shredded the last two weeks by Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford, but part of the problem is the offense stringing together too many short drives. Getting tight end T.J. Hockenson back Sunday night could be just what the doctor ordered.
