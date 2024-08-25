Updated Packers Roster Lock-O-Meter Following Victory Over Ravens
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With Green Bay Packers training camp complete, who are the locks to make the final roster? Who’s on the bubble?
Following the Packers’ 30-7 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday at Lambeau Field, we’ve fired up the patent-pending Packers Roster Lock-O-Meter 2024 for a final time to break down the odds for each of the 91 players on the roster.
With almost all of the team’s key players getting the day off, Saturday’s performance meant a major shakeup compared to a few days ago.
100 Percent Locks: 36
Quarterbacks: Jordan Love.
Running backs: Josh Jacobs.
Receivers: Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, Dontayvion Wicks.
Tight ends: Luke Musgrave, Tucker Kraft.
Offensive line: LT Rasheed Walker, LG Elgton Jenkins, C Josh Myers, RT Zach Tom, G/C Sean Rhyan, OL Jordan Morgan.
Defensive ends: Rashan Gary, Preston Smith, Lukas Van Ness, Kingsley Enagbare.
Defensive tackles: Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt, TJ Slaton, Karl Brooks, Colby Wooden.
Linebackers: Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie, Eric Wilson, Edgerrin Cooper, Ty’Ron Hopper.
Cornerbacks: Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes, Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine.
Safeties: Xavier McKinney, Javon Bullard, Evan Williams.
Specialists: P Daniel Whelan.
From this group, only Wooden, Brooks, Hopper and Whelan played on Saturday. The only change from last week was pushing Dillon, who is out with a stinger, down a tier because of the possibility he could open the season on injured reserve.
90.0 Percent to 99.9 Percent Locks: 5
Quarterbacks: None.
Running backs: AJ Dillon, MarShawn Lloyd, Emanuel Wilson.
Receivers: None.
Tight ends: None.
Offensive line: C/G Jacob Monk.
Defensive ends: None.
Defensive tackles: None.
Linebackers: None.
Cornerbacks: None.
Safeties: Anthony Johnson.
Specialists: None.
The three running backs listed here are due to injury issues. Lloyd and Dillon could open the season on injured reserve. With the uncertainty there, Wilson moves up a couple rungs. He’s had a good training camp and could be pressed into duty to start the year.
Monk and Johnson are much closer to 99.9 percent than 90.0 percent. Johnson not only scored a touchdown but played with excellent physicality. Any team would be thrilled to have him as a fourth safety. Monk has shown some intriguing potential.
65.0 Percent to 89.9 Percent Locks: 6
Quarterbacks: None.
Running backs: None.
Receivers: Bo Melton.
Tight ends: Ben Sims, Tyler Davis.
Offensive line: T Andre Dillard.
Defensive ends: None.
Defensive tackles: None.
Linebackers: None.
Cornerbacks: None.
Safeties: Kitan Oladapo.
Specialists: LS Matt Orzech.
In the race for the final spot or two at receiver, Melton might have moved to the front of the line after a superb touchdown reception on a pass from Michael Pratt and a pancake block on an early run by Ellis Merriweather.
Melton was shaken up on the play and did not return. Asked if he was removed from the action because of injury, he said that was the plan from the coaches. If that’s the case, that his day ended long before those of Grant DuBose, Malik Heath and Samori Toure should bode well.
At tight end, Sims had a good week of practice. With surprising athleticism, he is more than just a blocker. That Davis didn’t play probably is a good sign.
Dillard’s shoulder injury, which kept him out on Saturday, adds a bit of intrigue to his status but he played well when he was on the field in the preseason. Dillard did go through individual drills before the game. He is much closer to 89.9 percent than 65.0 percent.
50.1 Percent to 64.9 Percent Locks: 5
Quarterbacks: Sean Clifford, Michael Pratt.
Running backs: None.
Receivers: None.
Tight ends: None.
Offensive line: None.
Defensive ends: None.
Defensive tackles: None.
Linebackers: Brenton Cox.
Cornerbacks: Corey Ballentine.
Safeties: None.
Specialists: K Anders Carlson.
Clifford fell down a rung after going 12-of-24 passing against Denver and Baltimore. He averaged just 3.8 yards per attempt against the Ravens. He probably has a slight edge over seventh-round rookie Michael Pratt due to his experience with Love. Pratt’s touchdown pass to Melton was as good as his interception was terrible.
Ballentine came to the rescue last season and was rewarded with $600,000 in guaranteed money in his one-year deal. That doesn’t make him uncuttable, but it could give him the edge over Kalen King and Robert Rochell in the race for the last spot or two.
After missing a 32-yard field goal, the guess here is Carlson is in strong position to make the roster on Tuesday but on shakier ground to still be on the roster on Wednesday. His place in this tier reflects that reality.
50 Percent Roster Locks: 6
Quarterbacks: None.
Running backs: None.
Receivers: Grant DuBose, Malik Heath.
Tight ends: None.
Offensive line: T Kadeem Telfort.
Defensive ends: None.
Defensive tackles: None.
Linebackers: Kristian Welch.
Cornerbacks: Robert Rochell, Kalen King.
Safeties: None.
Specialists: None.
At receiver and cornerback, it might be a one-or-the-other decision for GM Brian Gutekunst.
At receiver, DuBose has faded a bit but had a strong overall training camp. Heath was productive the last two games and has more of a track record. Both are good players but there are a lot of good receivers in the NFL. Chances are, whoever doesn’t make the team will get through waivers.
At cornerback, King as a seventh-round pick missed a couple tackles vs. the Ravens but made up for it with a forced fumble. Rochell was inactive due to injury but had a strong training camp and has played well on special teams.
Telfort had a couple of strong blocks to spring explosive runs. His potential is worth developing.
Welch’s big plays on defense go without saying but his spot on the 53 will have nothing to do with defense and everything to do with special teams.
30.0 Percent to 49.9 Percent Locks: 8
Quarterbacks: None.
Running backs: None.
Receivers: Samori Toure.
Tight ends: None.
Offensive line: G Royce Newman, G Lecitus Smith, T Travis Glover, T Caleb Jones.
Defensive ends: Arron Mosby.
Defensive tackles: None.
Linebackers: None.
Cornerbacks: None.
Safeties: Zayne Anderson.
Specialists: K Greg Joseph.
On the offensive line, we moved Smith up a rung. A former draft pick by the Cardinals who made the offseason roster following a tryout at rookie camp, teamed with Telfort to provide some cutback opportunities in the run game. Glover could make it as a sixth-round pick because Gutekunst tends to keep draft picks.
Mosby was the star of the game and might have closed the gap on Cox if the Packers keep five defensive ends.
If it were up to special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, he’d probably keep Anderson. He was a No. 1 on a couple units at practice this week and broke up a pass in the game. It wouldn’t be a shock if he were to beat out Oladapo.
Carlson’s miss could open the door for Joseph.
0.0 Percent to 29.9 Percent Locks: 25
Quarterbacks: None.
Running backs: Ellis Merriweather, Nate McCrary.
Receivers: Julian Hicks, Dimitri Stanley, Jalen Wayne.
Tight ends: Joel Wilson, Henry Pearson, Messiah Swinson.
Offensive line: Donovan Jennings, Luke Tenuta.
Defensive ends: Deslin Alexandre, Brevin Allen, Zach Morton, Keshawn Banks.
Defensive tackles: Jonathan Ford, James Ester, Spencer Waege, Keonte Schad.
Linebackers: Ralen Goforth, Chris Russell, Christian Young.
Cornerbacks: Gemon Green, LJ Davis.
Safeties: Benny Sapp.
Specialists: K Alex Hale.
These players played a lot of snaps on Saturday but probably didn’t make their mark.
Wilson, who had at least a puncher’s chance, missed a block on pass protection and dropped a pass. Pearson, who re-signed this week, had three tackles on kickoff coverage.
Ford, a seventh-round pick in 2022 who hasn’t played in a game and is up against it from a numbers perspective, sat at his locker after the game wearing a walking boot. Alexandre had a tackle for loss.
Russell had five tackles, including one on a fourth-down sneak and one tackle for loss.
