Four Downs: Standouts from Packers’ Preseason Victory Over Ravens
GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the first time since early January, the Green Bay Packers played a game at Lambeau Field.
The Packers’ 30-7 victory over the Baltimore Ravens not only didn’t count in the standings, but it wasn’t even a final tune-up before the Packers take on the Philadelphia Eagles in 13 days.
Jordan Love felt like the team was “definitely ready” after Thursday’s big effort in their joint practice session against these Ravens.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur felt the same way.
LaFleur had his starters dress for warmups, but they did not play in the game. The players who he planned to hold out of the game went through a Friday practice, instead. LaFleur took an unconventional approach at quarterback, as Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt rotated after two series apiece.
Ultimately, it was obvious that the game was a preseason affair, all the way down to the Packers wearing their traditional road white uniforms at home.
Overall, there was a night-and-day difference for the Packers following last week’s 27-2 loss at Denver. They were dominant from the start and led essentially the entire game.
Now, the exhibition season is over. The slate is wiped clean.
Insert whatever other cliché you want here about a fresh start.
On Sept. 6, the Packers will start the season with a heavyweight showdown against the Eagles.
There are no more mulligans. No more low-pressure situations. The expectations are to bring a title back to a city they call Titletown.
Saturday’s game gave one final opportunity for players on the back of the roster to make a run toward a spot.
From that perspective, here are our four standouts.
S Evan Williams
Reading the Packers’ inactives list was like reading Gone With the Wind. It was an incredibly long list, which felt like a reward for the Packers’ starters having a strong joint practice session on Thursday.
That said, some players still do have to play in the game, and Evan Williams figured to be one of those players who could use the reps as a fourth-round rookie.
As it turns out, Williams was on the list of players that were inactive.
That all but confirms the suspicion that Williams has carved himself a role out in Jeff Hafley’s defense. Williams was one of the biggest stars of camp with five interceptions and a forced fumble.
How the Packers navigate the secondary around Jaire Alexander and Xavier McKinney should be fascinating.
LaFleur has mentioned the possibility of having multiple groupings based on matchups.
“We’re trying to get our best players out there, the guys that gives us the best chance to win,” LaFleur said recently.
“There’s nothing to say that you can’t have multiple groupings, as well. I know a lot of teams will do that, just depending upon what they want to play. Some teams will have a big nickel or they get more of the safety body-type in there versus their regular nickel, it’s just however it shakes out.”
It looks like Williams’ play in camp forced their hand to committing to more positional groups.
RB Emanuel Wilson
Once upon a time, the Packers had a quarterback named Matt Hasselbeck that they referred to as “Mr. August” due to his stellar performance in the preseason.
Wilson may not end up having the same career as Hasselbeck, but it has been tough not to notice him each of the past two years during the preseason.
He did not win the preseason rushing title this season, but looks like an improved version of himself.
The balance, patience and explosiveness were all on display during Wilson’s work as the primary workhorse in Green Bay’s backfield.
Wilson converted a third-and-1 when he had a 20-yard catch and run to put the Packers in scoring range. That drive would be capped off by a touchdown pass from Michael Pratt to Bo Melton.
With injuries to Marshawn Lloyd and AJ Dillon, Wilson is likely a lock to make the roster at this point.
DE Arron Mosby
When you make play of the day, you get a spot on this list.
With the Packers leading 13-7 in the second quarter, Arron Mosby made his mark on the game. Mosby ran around the offensive line untouche and stripped reserve quarterback Devin Leary.
The play resulted in a fumble that was recovered by Anthony Johnson Jr. and returned for a touchdown.
Mosby did not stop with the fumble. Late in the second quarter, Mosby ended a Ravens drive that was in scoring range with the Packers leading 20-7.
Mosby dropped into coverage and stepped in front of a pass by Leary, resulting in an interception that he returned for 3 yards.
Mosby may not get a spot on the initial 53-man roster, but he has arguably outplayed fellow reserve defensive end Brenton Cox.
LB Kristian Welch
Former Packers outside linebacker Jayrone Elliott used to be referred to as Shakespeare, because all he did was make plays.
Kristian Welch was an interception machine during the preseason.
Ok, maybe that's a slight exaggeration, but two interceptions in two weeks is impressive no matter the competition.
Welch is searching for one of the last spots on the 53-man roster. With a long track record on special teams, he has shown he can make some plays at linebacker.
If he does not make the roster, he's likely a lock for the practice squad, but Saturday's interception was another nice moment for the linebacker.
More Green Bay Packers News
Packers-Ravens: Packers 30, Ravens 7 | Live Updates | Biggest remaining roster battles | What channel for the game? | Everything you need to know from joint practice | Love says Packers are ready | No fights | Five things to watch
Latest news and analysis: Seven surprises | All-Oneida Team | Six best players of training camp | Packers add Madison native |Dillon provides update after stinger |Cooper’s uphill climb for playing time |Perfect storm for Pearson |Latest injury updates | Two roster moves | Updated Roster Lock-O-Meter | Backup QB options? | Packers stock report |Winners and losers