2025 NFL draft: Carolina Panthers met with 21-sack DL prospect from Colorado
There are a lot of items on the Carolina Panthers' to-do list this offseason when it comes to improving what was the worst scoring defense of all time. We know they need someone to pair with Derrick Brown up front to turn around their league-worst issues against the run. Preferably, that interior prospect will also be adept at pressuring the quarterback, which was another sore point for this defense. They came on strong in the second half of the season but still finished the year with just 32 sacks as a team.
The good thing is the 2025 NFL draft class is loaded with defensive line talent, and the Panthers should be able to find themselves more than one capable prospect. There's news on this front. According to Ryan Fowler at The Draft Network, the team met with Colorado's B.J. Green II at the Hula Bowl.
Green played the first three years of his college career at Arizona State, where he put up 13.5 sacks and 22 tackles for a loss in 36 games. For his Senior year Green transferred to Colorado to play under Deion Sanders and he enjoyed a breakout year, posting a career-best 7.5 sacks to go with 12 tackles for a loss in 2024.
Green is a little undersized (6-foot-1, 269 pounds) for a pro defensive lineman, but he would hardly be the first short pass rusher to make a big impact in the NFL. At Colorado he got to work directly with one of them in Warren Sapp, who was equally undersized but went on to earn four All-Pro nods, win a Super Bowl and make the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
If the Panthers really want Green, it likely won't cost them a ton of draft capital, if any. At the moment he is projected to go undrafted.
