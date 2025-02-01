2025 NFL draft: Panthers to meet with 1,000-yard receiver prospect at the Senior Bowl
Most of the Carolina Panthers' roster needs going into the 2025 NFL offseason are on defense, where they need help at all three levels and just about every position group. Offensively it's a different story. Thanks to Bryce Young's second-half surge they're set at quarterback and they have one of the strongest offensive lines in the league on paper.
However, the Panthers' skill group is lacking compared to NFC contenders. Their running back room is strong at the top with Chuba Hubbard but with Jonathon Brooks potentially out for the entire year and Miles Sanders a likely cap casualty they'll need to find some depth there. More importantly, Carolina's front office has to find Young more weapons at tight end and wide receiver.
It's still early in the offseason but they're busy doing their homework on that subject, at least. The team will reportedly meet with TCU wide receiver Jack Bech at the Senior Bowl.
Bech (6-foot-1, 214 pounds) spent the first two years of his college career at LSU, where he was stuck on the depth chart beneath some bigger names and only saw 59 catches, 689 yards and four touchdowns in 25 games.
So, Bech transferred to TCU, and it paid off as he's coming off a breakout Senior season with the Horned Frogs. In 12 games this past season he put up 62 receptions, 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns. Here are the highlights.
For now Bech is projected to come off the board in the fourth round of the NFL draft.
