2025 NFL draft: Panthers meeting with 16-TD TE prospect today
A rejuvenated Bryce Young was a major catalyst during the second half of the Carolina Panthers’ 2024 season. The first overall pick in the 2023 draft endured a trying rookie campaign. Then after two games under new head coach Dave Canales, Young was benched in favor of veteran Andy Dalton.
Of course, the former University of Alabama star and 2021 Heisman Trophy winner finished strong this past season. In the final 10 games, he threw for 2,104 yards and 15 scores (6 interceptions), and also ran for 223 yards and five touchdowns. However, the improving signal-caller could perhaps use an underneath option who would make life tougher for opposing linebackers.
In 2024, Panthers’ tight ends combined for just 60 catches, three for scores. The big names in terms of the 2025 draft class are Penn State’s Tyler Warren and Michigan’s Colston Loveland. On Wednesday, Carolina got a look at a very talented pass-catching prospect.
NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had this scouting report on Terrance Ferguson, and his initial statement is noteworthy.
“Productive pass catcher with good size but an alarming lack of tenacity and fire when it’s time to run block. Ferguson saw adequate short-catch volume but was rarely asked to venture beyond the front yard as a route-runner.
“He has not shown enough technique or toughness to neutralize an NFL edge defender at the point of attack, but he can hit targets as a move blocker,” added Zierlein. “Ferguson could improve in that area with additional coaching, but he might need to find the grit needed to compete against NFL tough guys as a run blocker to realize his full potential.
In four seasons with the Ducks, the 6’5”, 247-pound target totaled 134 catches for 1,537 yards and 16 touchdowns. It’s interesting to note that his reception numbers and receiving yardage totals both increased each year. According to Zierlein, Ferguson needs to work on his blocking. However, he could be a reliable safety valve for Young.
