2025 NFL schedule release video rankings have Carolina Panthers in the middle
For a long time the Carolina Panthers had the best social media team in the business - not just in the NFL, but in all four major pro sports. However, over time the people responsible for making that the case were inevitably drawn to other teams the same way good assistant coaches are - lured away by bigger jobs and more money.
Nowadays the best social team in the league belongs to the Los Angeles Chargers, and whoever is in second place is pretty far behind. Case in point, last week when all 32 teams shared their 2025 schedule release videos, it was once again the Chargers' team that earned the most accolades.
The schedule release video is such a big deal now that The Athletic took the time to rank all 32 of them around the NFL. Naturally, the Chargers' Minecraft-themed video took first place, followed by the Seattle Seahawks and their 90s action figure commercial bit.
If you go looking for the Panthers, you'll find their Xavier Legette as British socialite bit ranked all the way down at No. 17 on the list.
We used to be a country.
Anyway, as for the schedule itself, the Panthers face a relatively light start to the season with four winnable games against Jacksonville, Arizona, Atlanta and New England. The most-difficult portion of the schedule comes in the middle in Weeks 8-9 when they host Buffalo then visit Green Bay. Weeks 12-13 also feature tough matchups against the 49ers and the Rams before the Panthers finally get their late bye week. They finish out the year with two games in three weeks against the Buccaneers, who have won 9 of the last 10 matchups between these teams.
