All Panthers

What Andy Reid said about how Dave Canales handled Bryce Young benching

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid came away very impressed by how Canales managed a tough situation at quarterback.

Tim Weaver

Nov 13, 2016; Charlotte, NC, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reacts in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs defeated the Panthers 20-17 at Bank of America Stadium.
Nov 13, 2016; Charlotte, NC, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reacts in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs defeated the Panthers 20-17 at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tomorrow NFC head coaches will be speaking with the media at the annual owners' meetings in Palm Beach, Florida, including Dave Canales from the Carolina Panthers. Today it was the AFC head coaches who had their moment in the spotlight, including the guy who's won five of the last six conference championships.

That would be Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs, who took the best shot from the Panthers during the regular season and just barely escaped BofA Stadium with a win. After that game Reid came away very impressed by Bryce Young, who had a breakout game.

Reid had more good things to say about the Panthers at today's meetings. Here's what he shared about how Canales handled benching Bryce Young early in the season and then bringing him back to start later on, per the team website.

"I thought he did a good job of reading the kid, where he was... You know his progress, I think they probably accelerated it. The fact that he backed up, let him take a step back, and then the kid took a step forward when he came back. That's brilliant on his part... That's a tough, tough thing. To sit down a first-round pick, and it's really tough bringing him back. And then the kid responded, so it was a great move."

Dave Canales
Nov 3, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales hugs quarterback Bryce Young (9) after getting the win against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

At the time it was fair to wonder if Young would ever get another shot to start in the NFL. Fortunately, Young bombed Weeks 1-2 so badly that the Panthers had no real incentive to put him on the trade block, with the highest offer they were reportedly going to get being a fourth-round pick.

Surrendering a number one overall pick for a fourth-rounder after just 18 starts would have been a disaster - and the Panthers were right not to shop Young. Otherwise, they'd be heading into the 2025 draft class needing another potential starter, in a thin class where there may only be two prospects who are ready to start this year.

Young isn't quite an established franchise quarterback just yet, but if he picks up where he left off it won't take too many more starts for that question to be settled for good.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Carolina Panthers swing 4 trades in new 7-round 2025 mock draft

Panthers predicted to trade for electric receiver, win NFC South

Bryce Young working out with superstar WR, 2 others from Lions

Panthers to hold joint practice with AFC North team in preseason

Published
Tim Weaver
TIM WEAVER

Tim Weaver has been writing about the NFL since the 2013 season for multiple teams and outlets, including USA Today and The Sporting News. He currently covers the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers for On SI.