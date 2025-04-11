What Bryce Young got wrong about Panthers' strong finish to 2024 season
It would be an egregious mistake by the Carolina Panthers if they were to enter the 2025 season with the same offensive skill group that they trotted out last season. There is something to be said for continuity though, especially as it pertains to the offensive line and coaching staff.
In those areas the Panthers seem to have finally found their footing, electing to stick with head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan despite another five-win season. Keeping the same group together should help Carolina hit the ground better than they did to begin 2024, when they got blasted by both the Saints and the Chargers in embarrassing fashion to start the year.
The most-important element that should carry over from last season is the confidence that Bryce Young was playing with over the last three games. However, if you ask Young himself he'd say that it won't carry over. Here's what he said at his youth football camp last weekend, according to Darin Gantt at the team website.
"For me it all resets year by year, we're able to finish on a strong note, which is great, but we're starting the year 0-0, and it doesn't carry over. We understand that we have to build off of that stuff, but we're not just entitled to it."
While Young is right that they have to work for it, the strides that the Panthers offense took late last season should give them a better starting point to begin 2025 - especially from Young, who looked like a completely different athlete in Week 18 than he did in Weeks 1-2 before he got benched.
The connection that Young has with Adam Thielen in particular is useful - and right now it's the team's best dynamic on this side of the ball. Young wll have to build a rapport with his other receivers and tight ends, but the hot streak these two were onto finish 2024 should inspire a lot o confidence for what they can do going forward.
Young is not paid to give takes, so it's alright that he's wrong about this one.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers predicted to trade for $21 million edge rusher using No. 8 pick
Trade proposal adds three-time 1,000 yard wide receiver for Bryce Young
Panthers urged to take a swing on former All-Pro weapon for Bryce Young
Panthers' under the radar free agent signing named a 'game-changer'