Bryce Young makes Mike Florio’s list of NFL quarterbacks on the hot seat
It proved to be a very memorable second season for the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. After a rocky debut campaign, Carolina Panthers’ quarterback Bryce Young was benched after two games by his new head coach. Ugly losses to the Saints and Chargers saw Dave Canales’s club outscored by a combined 73-13 count. Young threw for a combined 245 yards, zero TD passes, and three interceptions while being sacked six times.
Andy Dalton took over for Young, and held the job until a thumb injury suffered in a car accident shelved him. Enter Young, who in Week 8 made the first of 10 consecutive starts to close the season. He would finish strong. He hit on a combined 61.8 percent of his passes for 2,104 yards, and more than twice as many touchdown passes (15) as interceptions (6). He also ran for a total of 223 yards and five scores.
Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk recently came up with a slew of quarterbacks who are on the always-dreaded hot seat this season. Among the many names on his list was Young. “In year three (via Yahoo! Sports), he needs to continue the growth he showed late in the 2024 season, in order to secure a fourth season, the fifth-year option, and ideally (for him) a second contract.”
Young and the team will be entering their second season under Canales, who guided the club to a 4-5 finish in 2024 after a shoddy 1-7 start. General manager Dan Morgan added offensive pieces this offseason such as wide receivers Tetairoa McMillan—the eighth overall pick in April’s draft—and veteran Hunter Renfrow. He signed running back Rico Dowdle away from the Cowboys to pair with Chuba Hubbard.
Hot seat may be a little strong, but Young certainly needs to build off this past season’s promising second-half performance.
