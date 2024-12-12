What Bryce Young said about Panthers being favorites for the first time in NFL career
The word is out. The Carolina Panthers are no longer an opponent that other NFL teams can write off or circle as a get-right game when the schedule comes out. All it took was beating the spread in five straight games and nearly upsetting two serious Super Bowl contenders, but the Panthers have finally arrived.
Don't believe us? Just look at the odds for this week's home game against the Dallas Cowboys. For the first time in 33 games (that includes every start for Bryce Young in his pro career), the Panthers are actually favorites to win. Here's what Young had to say when he was asked about it yesterday, according to Steve Reed at the Associated Press.
Bryce Young on Panthers-Cowboys odds
"It doesn't mean anything for Sunday. The score's gonna start zero-zero. We have to do everything we can throughout the week to put ourselves in a good situation to execute. We have a ton of respect for them, really good team. Really good players. Play well, so we have to be our best. That doesn't mean anything."
A professional and boring answer, but to be expected. Young is of course right not to listen to outside sources and focus on controlling the things that he can control. It's working for him, too. Since his return to the lineup in Week 8 the Panthers have been much feistier than we had become accustomed to.
Young's improvement is a huge part of the equation and it seems his step forward has helped inspire the team's motor to kick it up a gear or two - observe Xavier Woods' pursuit and tackle to save a touchdown last week. That play doesn't get made early this season - and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero also deserves a lot of credit for the recent turnaround.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys have been going in the opposite direction. Since losing Dak Prescott to a season-ending injury, Cooper Rush has taken over at quarterback and the Dallas offese has taken a predictable step backwards. The Cowboys had won 12 games three years running coming into 2024. However, they're at 5-8 right now and bound for a non-playoff spot at the end of the regular season.
That's still better than Carolina's record (3-10), but at this time of the season it's important to remember that how teams have performed recently is far more relevant to how they did early in the season - which might as well be an eternity ago in football time. When you look at this matchup from that angle, the Panthers should probably be heavier favorites.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL insider reveals one way David Tepper has changed for the better
Eagles fans want Jalen Hurts benched after playing Panthers defense
Panthers predicted to sign $21.8 million star WR in 2025 free agency