Panthers great Cam Newton breaks down Cowboys-Micah Parsons contract impasse
With the start of training camp comes contract disputes between some of the NFL's brightest stars and their respective teams. This year a few elite edge rushers headline the group of players who are looking for a new contract. There seems little hope for the bitter dispute between Trey Hendrickson and the Cincinnati Beganls - and T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be at odds, as well.
The biggest name on the disgruntled superstar list though is Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys, who have made a habit of dragging out negotiations with their best players until the last possible moment and then paying through the nose to keep them.
Ask Carolina Panthers legend Cam Newton and he'll say that Parsons is worth every penny coming to him - whether it comes from Jerry Jones or from somebody else. Here's Cam breaking it down on his latest 4th & 1 podcast.
We know what you're thinking - and yes - adding a blue chip defensive piece like Watt, Hendrickson or Parsons would of course bring a huge boost to Carolina's edge rotation and radically upgrade what was the worst defense in the league.
However, if the front office wasn't willing to pay Jadeveon Clowney the roughly $8 million he was due in 2025, they're not going to be able to afford anything close to what those three will make this year, wherever they end up playing.
