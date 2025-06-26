Look: Trey Hendrickson Continues to Give Back, Despite Contract Dispute With Bengals
CINCINNATI — Trey Hendrickson may be upset with his contract situation, but that hasn't impacted his desire to give back.
The Bengals star defensive end attended Camp Joy this week sporting his No. 91 jersey.
The camp is located in Clarksville, Ohio, which is 43 miles from Paycor Stadium.
"When Trey Hendrickson of the Cincinnati Bengals stopped by Camp Joy, it was a special moment—not just for our campers, but for our staff too," Camp Joy wrote on Instagram. "His kindness, energy, and willingness to jump right into camp life reminded all of us why we do what we do."
Hendrickson is entering the final year of his contract. He missed the Bengals' entire offseason program, including mandatory minicamp, which resulted in over $104,000 in fines.
Hendrickson made it clear that he has no plans of playing this year on his current deal. The Bengals gave him permission to seek a trade in March, but opted to keep the All-Pro defensive end.
Check out photos of Hendrickson at the camp below:
