Cam Newton breaks down rankings for top-5 all-time NFL dual-threat QBs
Once the second practice of rookie minicamp concludes we'll be entering the quietest portion of the NFL offseason - the time when there's not much to do but debate rankings. It seems former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has gotten a head start on us in this department.
On his most recent 4th & 1 podcast, Newton discussed a recent ranking of the top-five all-time dual threat quarterbacks, courtesy of Isaiah Stanback at NFL Network. Stanback had Michael Vick at No. 1, followed by Lamar Jackson, then Cam Newton, then Randall Cunningham, and Donovan McNabb rounding out the top five. Here's how Cam reacted to those rankings.
Cam Newton reacts to dual-threat QB rankings
Russell Wilson should definitely be included over McNabb - and you could make a case for Kyler Murray for a lot of the same reasons. Cunningham pretty much belongs where he is here, but the real error is at the top of the list.
As long as we're talking about real life and not video games both Jackson and Newton should be ranked ahead of Mike Vick, all due respect to his rushing prowess. Vick might have been the superior rusher, but Lamar and Cam were/are significantly better passers and accomplished a lot more.
Then again, in a few years this list might look really outdated. Somebody who literally flies under the radar in this part of the game is MVP Josh Allen, who will take a while to catch up with Newton and Vick, but has already totaled over 4,000 yards and 65 touchdowns as a rusher.
