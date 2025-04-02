NFL mock draft: Bills use first-round pick to bolster inconsistent pass rush
The Buffalo Bills have reached the playoffs six consecutive years, tying a franchise record. However, unlike the Buffalo team of 1988-93 that went on to an NFL record four consecutive Super Bowls those final four years, head coach Sean McDermott has yet to get the franchise back to the “Big Game.”
One of the biggest issues for the current team has been a defense that has not stepped up in the postseason. All told, 2024 was a year of transition on this side of the ball for the AFC East champions. The team slipped to 17th in the league in total defense, after finishing ninth in the NFL in 2023. Another issue was a pass rush that produced just 39 sacks, down from 54 QB traps the previous season.
This offseason, general manager Brandon Beane added five-time Pro Bowler Joey Bosa, who was cut loose by the Chargers. The team also released veteran Von Miller, who was tied for second on the team with six sacks despite playing in only 13 games (Miller did not record a sacks in 3 playoff games).
In his latest mock draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein has Beane adding to his team’s defensive unit with the selection of Boston College edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku with the 30th overall pick.
“Slightly undersized outside linebacker for a 3-4 front with long arms and plus athleticism,” explained Zierlein. “Ezeiruaku uses every bit of his length paired with aggression to mitigate size differences at the point of attack. He gets engulfed at times but typically separates from or slips blocks cleanly. He’s quick off the snap, using bend and agility to win at the top of the rush or make stops in the backfield.
“His hands exploit small advantages to turn them into big ones and he has a variety of ways to challenge protection, though he’s still learning to craft his plans. Ezeiruaku’s play demeanor, skill and athletic talent are the underpinnings of a productive starter with three-down value.” Zierlein’s comp here for Ezeiruaku is well-traveled sack artist Yannick Ngakoue.
The Bills could use all the pass rush help they can get. Including playoffs, the team forged a 15-5 overall record in 2024. Buffalo totaled 40 sacks in their 15 victories, and managed only five QB traps in five setbacks.
