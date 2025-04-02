Bills Central

NFL mock draft: Bills use first-round pick to bolster inconsistent pass rush

This offseason, GM Brandon Beane added a five-time Pro Bowler to the Bills' defense. That shouldn’t stop the Bills from adding drafting a young pass-rusher.

Russell Baxter

Nov 30, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku (6) reacts after a sack against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku (6) reacts after a sack against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills have reached the playoffs six consecutive years, tying a franchise record. However, unlike the Buffalo team of 1988-93 that went on to an NFL record four consecutive Super Bowls those final four years, head coach Sean McDermott has yet to get the franchise back to the “Big Game.”

One of the biggest issues for the current team has been a defense that has not stepped up in the postseason. All told, 2024 was a year of transition on this side of the ball for the AFC East champions. The team slipped to 17th in the league in total defense, after finishing ninth in the NFL in 2023. Another issue was a pass rush that produced just 39 sacks, down from 54 QB traps the previous season.

This offseason, general manager Brandon Beane added five-time Pro Bowler Joey Bosa, who was cut loose by the Chargers. The team also released veteran Von Miller, who was tied for second on the team with six sacks despite playing in only 13 games (Miller did not record a sacks in 3 playoff games).

In his latest mock draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein has Beane adding to his team’s defensive unit with the selection of Boston College edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku with the 30th overall pick.

Donovan Ezeiruaku
Nov 16, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku (6) in action during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Boston College Eagles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

“Slightly undersized outside linebacker for a 3-4 front with long arms and plus athleticism,” explained Zierlein. “Ezeiruaku uses every bit of his length paired with aggression to mitigate size differences at the point of attack. He gets engulfed at times but typically separates from or slips blocks cleanly. He’s quick off the snap, using bend and agility to win at the top of the rush or make stops in the backfield.

RELATED: Bills making serious push to bring future NFL Draft to new Highmark Stadium

“His hands exploit small advantages to turn them into big ones and he has a variety of ways to challenge protection, though he’s still learning to craft his plans. Ezeiruaku’s play demeanor, skill and athletic talent are the underpinnings of a productive starter with three-down value.” Zierlein’s comp here for Ezeiruaku is well-traveled sack artist Yannick Ngakoue.

The Bills could use all the pass rush help they can get. Including playoffs, the team forged a 15-5 overall record in 2024. Buffalo totaled 40 sacks in their 15 victories, and managed only five QB traps in five setbacks.

Donovan Ezeiruaku (DL47)
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Boston College defensive lineman Donovan Ezeiruaku (DL47) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.

Home/News