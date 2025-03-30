Carolina Panthers 3-round mock draft: Best Player Available no matter what
By now Carolina Panthers fans have probably read somewhere between hundreds and thousands of mock draft scenarios for 2025, depending on just how plugged-in they are to the conversation. For our part at least, we're tired of seeing the same prospects at the same spots connected to the Panthers - especially some combination of Jalon Walker, Mykel Williams or Tet McMillan at number eight overall.
So, in the spirit of mixing things up we decided to take a different strategy in our latest 2025 NFL mock draft. Rather than focusing on the team's needs (EDGE, WR, S, TE) we focused on taking the highest-ranked prospect on the board with each pick - no matter how awkward it might be for the overall roster construction. Here's how we made out.
Pick No. 8: Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty
No, the Panthers definitely don't need another running back at this spot - especially after signing Rico Dowdle to backup Chuba Hubbard. However, Jeanty was by far the best prospect still on the board in our simulation, and we felt no guilt taking him. Jeanty is an exceptional running back who's earned a well-deserved "generational" label going into the draft. This past season Jeanty put up some ridiculous video game numbers, including over 2,600 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns. If he can stay healthy, Jeanty should be a Hall of Famer some day.
Pick No. 57: Texas OT Cameron Williams
Offensive tackle may not seem like a need for Carolina, but the team has met with a few prospects, here. That means the Panthers could be preparing to move on from either left tackle Ickey Ekwonu or right tackle Taylor Moton. In the latter case, Cameron Williams (6-foot-5, 335 pounds) could be a solid replacement. Like many OL prospects, his game needs some refinement. However, if nothing else Williams has the length, power, frame and size to excel as a pro tackle.
Pick No. 74: Kentucky DL Deone Walker
With our final pick in the three-round mock the best player on the board was Kentucky's Deone Walker, just edging out T.J. Sanders from South Carolina at the same position. Despite making two big investments to their interior defensive line rotation in free agency, the Panthers have actually met with Walker, making this a realistic pick. Walker (6-foot-7, 340 pounds) would help plug up the middle against the run, which was the team's greatest weakness last season.
