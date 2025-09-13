4 must-win matchups for the Carolina Panthers this week vs. Arizona Cardinals
Not everyone thinks that Sunday's matchup with the Arizona Cardinals is a must-win game for the Carolina Panthers. You can bet everybody in the building disagrees with that take, though. After last week's utterly disappointing debut in Jacksvonille, the Panthers have to bounce back with a strong game this week or their season will quickly circle the drain.
The good news is that the Panthers have historically dominated the Cardinals, winning 15 of 21 matchups all time against Arizona, including seven of the last eight. However, every new season is a new challenge - and victory is never guaranteed.
If Carolina is going to get back into the win column this week, there are a few key matchups they'll have to win. Here are four we will be keeping an eye on tomorrow afternoon.
Panthers edge rush vs. Kyler Murray
Carolina posted the lowest pressure rate in the league last week against Trevor Lawrence, one of several big factors in their embarrassing loss. Not only do the Panthers have to generate far more pressure against Kyler Murray - they have to be careful how they do it. DJ Wonnum, Patrick Jones II, Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen have to keep Murray contained - because he's as dangerous as quarterbacks get outside of the pocket.
Mike Jackson vs. Marvin Harrison Jr.
Boundary cornerback Mike Jackson was one of the team's few bright spots on defense last week. He'll need another sharp game against Marvin Harrison Jr., who had a quiet rookie year but a strong 2025 debut, posting five catches on six targets, 71 yards and a touchdown against the Saints. Most of all, Jackson has to keep Harrison in front of him and not give up any explosives.
Panthers interior OL vs. Calais Campbell
Arizona's defense may not be loaded exactly, but there is at least one guy they definitely have to account for. 6-foot-8 defensive lineman Calais Campbell has returned to the Cardinals after putting in nine seasons with other teams. Campbell is past his prime but still a lethal threat inside. Damien Lewis, Austin Corbett and Robert Hunt have to keep this giant out of the pocket as much as possible.
Bryce Young vs. Bryce Young
Sometimes the greatest battle is within - and that's too often been the case for Carolina's starting quarterback Bryce Young. Last week he lost a fumble, threw two interceptions and had a pick-six called back by a penalty. Young has had worse games but he has to do a much better job of taking care of the ball or else it's not going to matter how many other matchups the Panthers manage to win.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
ESPN analyst breaks down what went wrong with Bryce Young Week 1
Panthers vs. Cardinals: Experts share predictions for Week 2 matchup
PFF dunks on Xavier Legette, doubts first-round value for Panthers
Hunter Renfrow, 2 other vets join Panthers’ injury report for Week 2