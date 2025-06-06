Carolina Panthers backup makes Pro Football Focus list of NFL’s top 32 centers
Recently, Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus came up with his ranking of the league’s top 32 centers entering the upcoming season. At No. 22 was Panthers' pivot Cade Mays—a three-year performer who was the club’s starting center in eight of Carolina’s final nine outings.
“The Panthers’ starting center job is up in the air heading into 2025,” explained Cameron. “Austin Corbett returns to the roster, but having played fewer than 300 snaps in each of the past two seasons due to injury, he will have to compete for the role.
Corbett was the starter for the first five games in 2024, and in Week 5 went down with a biceps injury that shelved him for the remainder of the season. Versatile Brady Christensen took over for the next three games before giving way to Mays for the next six contests. Christensen started in Week 16 before Mays returned for the final two contests.
The latter finished 2024 as Pro Football Focus’ 13th-ranked pivot. His forte was pass-protection, as only three players earned a higher grade in this department than the sixth-round pick in 2022 from the University of Tennessee.
“Mays stepped up as the Panthers’ starting center…” said Cameron, “and went on to produce the sixth-highest PFF overall grade at the position from that point through the end of the regular season.”
In 2023, PFF ranked the Panthers’ offensive front at No. 29. This past season, only seven clubs finished higher on the list. There are tackles Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton, and guards Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt. So, will it be Corbett or Mays snapping to quarterback Bryce Young in Week 1 when Dave Canales’s team travels to Jacksonville?
