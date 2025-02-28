3 Panthers EDGE targets who improved their stock at 2025 NFL Combine
The Carolina Panthers were 5-12 in 2024 but showed progress as the season went along. That should give them hope, but they still have a lot of work to do — especially on defense. Carolina struggled to stop opposing teams, finishing last in points (ever) and yards surrendered.
One of the primary concerns was their inability to get after the quarterback. That's why they need to pay close attention to the EDGE prospects during the 2025 NFL Combine. Here, we identify three potential fits who improved their stock on Thursday.
Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Virginia Tech
If the Panthers want to wait until Round 3 to address their need for a pass rusher, they might be able to land a steal in Antwaun Powell-Ryland.
The Virginia Tech defensive end hasn't received the attention he deserves, after recording 16 sacks in 2024 but that could change after Thursday. Powell-Ryland was solid in every drill, posting a 4.69 in the 40-yard dash, 1.64 in the 10-yard split, and a 36.5-inch vertical jump.
Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
Shemar Stewart improved his stock before he even stepped on the field. The Texas A&M defensive end was listed at 280 pounds but weighed in at 267. He then proved that athleticism won't be an issue.
Stewart ran a 4.59 in the 40-yard dash and recorded a 40-inch vertical jump.
He has yet to put it all together after recording 4.5 sacks in three seasons. Still, his ceiling is incredibly high and his stock just leaped as high as he did.
James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
Tennessee defensive end James Pearce Jr. grew up cheering for the Panthers and has a lot of love for the city of Charlotte — where he played his high school ball. On Thursday, he showed why Carolina should be interested in bringing him home.
At 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, Pearce looks the part of a stand-up pass rusher in the NFL. He also has the speed to get around the edge, evidenced by his 4.47 in the 40-yard dash (which was the second-best time on Thursday, behind linebacker Kain Medrano, who hit 4.46).
Pearce recorded 17.5 sacks over his final two seasons in the SEC. If Carolina is interested in adding him, they'd have to use the No. 8 pick to bring him in — but it could be well worth the investment.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers don’t plan to extend star offensive lineman in shock move
Controversial superstar WR linked to Carolina Panthers as trade target
Panthers, Bryce Young hit with crushing news on top 2025 WR target
Carolina Panthers linked to top-two overall NFL draft pick in free agency