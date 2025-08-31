Panthers assistant makes surprise appearance on list of NFL's most-influential people
Normally when a defensive coordinator oversees the worst scoring defense in the NFL in any particular season, they can expect to get fired the following offseason. That wasn't the case for Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero - even though his unit allowed more points and yards than any in league history.
The results have been lacking thus far, but Evero still has a solid reputation around the NFL and is expected to have a bright future. The latest evidence is that Evero has made the cut for Sports Illustrated's list of the top-50 most-influential people in the league, coming in at No. 58.
SI on Ejiro Evero
"In Evero’s first season in Carolina, the talent was nonexistent, as the defensive unit ranked last. This offseason, general manager Dan Morgan added defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton to play alongside Derrick Brown. If the defense can even be respectable, Carolina could make inroads, with coach Dave Canales and quarterback Bryce Young showing real growth late last year. Over their last nine games, the Panthers averaged 24.3 points per game, a figure that would have ranked 11th for the year."
Credit the Panthers for recognizing that Evero simply did not have the necessary talent to work with - neither in 2023 nor last season. The absence of star defensive tackle Derrick Brown alone was enough to qualify the numbers for an asterisk.
The front office has gone out of its way to upgrade Evero's defense this offseason. Brown is no longer the only respectable name for the interior rotation, the edge group has two promising young additions and Tre'Von Moehrig should help stabilize the safety room.
All that being said, there are still a lot of holes on this defense. Even if rookie Lathan Ransom is ready to start next to Moehrig there's no depth behind them. At linebacker the absence of Josey Jewell could very well make it the weakest group in the NFL and the release of Jadeveon Clowney hurts what was already arguably the worst pass rush in the league.
Evero can help by manufacturing more pressures - but there's only so much any coach can do when they're given nothing but lemons. Even if Carolina's defense takes a huge step forward compared to last year odds are that lemonade is still giong to be pretty sour.
However it turns out in 2025, Evero is still considered a strong candidate to be a future head coach.
