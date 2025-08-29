Carolina Panthers finalize their 17-man practice squad for 2025 NFL season
Thursday evening the Carolina Panthers announced three more signings to their initial practice squad for the 2025 NFL season. Defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy is a familiar face who's returning, and they have also aded former Green Bay Packers cornerback Kalen King and former Seattle Seahawks running back DeeJay Dallas, as well.
For now that brings the total number of practice squad players to 17, which is the league's limit. The Panthers say that they want veteran wide receiver Hunter Renfrow back, so one of them would likely be the odd man out if Renfrow does decide to return. For now, here's what the practice squad looks like going into the regular seaosn.
Panthers initial 2025 practice squad
- QB Hendon Hooker
- RB DeeJay Dallas
- WR Ja'Seem Reed
- WR Ainias Smith
- TE Bryce Pierre
- OT Michael Tarquin
- OL Brandon Walton
- OL Jarrett Kingston
- DT Jaden Crumedy
- DT Sam Roberts
- OLB Boogie Basham
- DE Jared Harrison-Hunte
- ILB Krys Barnes
- ILB Mapalo Mwansa*
- CB Shemar Bartholomew
- CB Michael Reid
- S Trevian Thomas
The reason the Panthers have 17 instead of 16 practice squad players is that Mwansa is a part of the International Player Pathway Program, so he does not count against their total. The Panthers have previously had one of the biggest success stories for this program in former defensive end Efe Obada, who's now a free agent after three years with Washington.
With the exception of potentially bringing back Renfrow and adding some more help at edge, the Panthers are most likely done making roster moves before their season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Adam Thielen sends powerful message about the Panthers’ bright future
PFF says rookie Tetairoa McMillan’s ho-hum preseason means nothing
Winners, losers in Panthers’ blockbuster trade with Vikings for Adam Thielen
Dan Morgan details Panthers’ plans at wide receiver after Thielen trade