Carolina Panthers star Jaycee Horn delivers refreshing take on going viral
The Carolina Panthers have somehow managed to field one of the NFL's best scoring defenses so far this season. Through three games they have delivered a grand total of one sack and eight pressures. They have also not been particularly stout against the run, making their performance that much more remarkable.
Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero probably deserves the most credit for limiting his opponents despite not having great personnel to work with. However, the back end of Carolina's defense also deserves a big hand for playing some fantastic coverage. The Panthers' cornerbacks in particularly have almost completely shut down wide receivers so far.
They've been so good that star cornerback Jaycee Horn has gone viral on TikTok over the last few days with a series of shut-down coverage clips. Horn doesn't seem to want the attention, though. Here's how he responded after practice earlier this week.
Jaycee Horn on going viral
This is a pretty refreshing take from a star player at a position that seems to draw athletes that thrive on social media attention and are always desperate to get as much clout as possible.
That Horn is not only focused on his work but actively shunning the viral attention is an excellent sign that he's going to keep performing at a high level. So far the results have been exceptional for Horn's work in coverage.
Heading into Week 4, Horn has only allowed five completions on 17 targets (29.4%) and a 22.2 passer rating - which is even lower than if opposing quarterbacks were throwing the ball into the dirt on every dropback rather than targeting Horn.
Horn made his first Pro Bowl appearance last season - and if he keeps this up he should be in contention for an All-Pro nomination.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Rookie Jimmy Horn Jr. finally gets promotion up Panthers’ depth chart
Panthers vs. Patriots: NFL experts share their picks for Week 4 matchup
Ejiro Evero uses the same word three times to describe Derrick Brown
Tua Tagovailoa misfires responding to criticism from Cam Newton