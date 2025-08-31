Carolina Panthers star Jaycee Horn named to NFL all-second generation team
The data says that the biggest advantage for any draft prospect is having a father who previously played in the NFL. The Carolina Panthers have had their share of second-generation stars over the years, including Christian McCaffrey - whose dad won three Super Bowls in his career.
The best example who's currently on the roster is star cornerback Jaycee Horn, whose dad was a four-time Pro Bowler during his time with the New Orleans Saints. Even though Horn just had his breakout season in 2024 and made his first career Pro Bowl, he's been named to The Athletic's all NFL second-generation team.
"Jaycee Horn’s dad, Joe, is probably best known for his iconic cell phone celebration but the wide receiver had a solid 12-year career in the NFL, including a seven-year run in New Orleans that landed him in the Saints Hall of Fame. Jaycee made his first Pro Bowl last season and signed an extension this offseason that made him the highest-paid defensive back in the league until the Houston Texans’ Derek Stingley Jr. topped him on a per-year basis."
Horn had been heavy limited by injuries since coming into the NFL, missing a total of 29 games over his first three seasons with a variety of major injuries. However, Horn finally had some luck in 2025 and was able to play 15 games, proving that he belongs at this level.
For the year Horn only posted one interception, but he also had 13 pass breakups and only allowed a 53.2% completion rate and a 92.7 passer rating. All together, he nearly matched his total snap count from the previous three years combined.
Looking ahead, Horn is one of two cornerstone pieces for Carolina's defense along with Derrick Brown. If they can continue to build around those two in a positive way, Horn should see his own profile get elevated. He has all the talent he needs to one day become a household name.
