Carolina Panthers linked to 4-time Pro Bowl corner as trade target

Usually it takes struggling NFL teams a few years to dig out of their holes and become a playoff contender again. The Washington Commanders proved this season that you can go from worst to first very quickly, though - if you can find the right kind of help, that is. That's good news for the Carolina Panthers, who look poised to finally break out of their seven-season funk and start competing like a postseason team again in 2025.
However, to follow through on that the Panthers are going to need some upgrades at key positions for the modern game. One of them is wide receiver, where Adam Thielen is the clear number one, two and three options for rising quarterback Bryce Young. Another critical spot that needs an upgrade is the interior defensive line.
Cornerback is one of the team's better position groups, but if the Panthers were to make a splash move here it could give them one of the best units in the league right now. Anthony Palacios at Last Word on Sports believes they could target Denzel Ward from the Cleveland Browns.
LWOS on Panthers, Denzel Ward
"Head Coach Dave Canales must realize that not only they can depend on the offense but the same energy needs to be toward improving the defense. Mike Jackson might earn a new contract if it’s not with the Panthers while Jaycee Horn will probably return. No matter what, pairing Horn with Jackson and Ward should improve the team’s secondary on a healthy pathway that could stop the opposing offense."
There are some obstacles to obtaining Ward, of course. For one thing, he has a massive contract with a cap number over $24 million for this year. For another, the Browns would take on a $30+ million dead money hit if they were to trade him before June 1.
That said, once that deadline passes the math gets much more friendly for Cleveland for a trade - and Ward is a worthy target. This year he led the league with 19 pass breakups to go with two interceptions, bringing his career total to 17 picks and 95 PBUs. It will be close to impossible to find a better corner in the draft, so if the Panthers are interested in putting together an all-star cornerback group, trading for Ward would get it done in one quick stroke.
