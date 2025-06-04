Panthers rookie Tetairoa McMillan on learning from Adam Thielen, Hunter Renfrow
The Carolina Panthers’ passing attack gained the third-fewest yards in the league in 2024. Dave Canales’s club totaled only 22 scores through the air. That’s one reason general manager Dan Morgan got quarterback Bryce Young some more help. He used the eighth overall pick in April’s draft on University of Arizona wideout Tetairoa McMillan.
On Tuesday, the Panthers wrapped up their two-days of OTAs, and Canales spoke about the team’s first-round pick.
“He’s really taken to the coaching, first and foremost. The goal is to get him comfortable with the system, the different types of plays, and the different formations. We’re starting to make it more challenging in terms of moving it around in different spots. He’s handling it great. That gives him his best opportunity to play fast.
"I can tell when a guy's not comfortable,” added Canales, “because they look a little methodical out there, you know, and so to see him be able to play fast, he looks pretty comfortable, but I know he’ll probably be the first one to come up here and say, I don’t feel like I have everything totally down pat. And that’s the goal, is to get him to where he’s completely comfortable.”
Darin Gantt of Panthers.com spoke about the presence of veterans Adam Thielen and Hunter Renfrow are having on the young receivers. “It’s a common sight during OTAs to see Thielen and Renfrow breaking down plays for McMillan and Xavier Legette on the sideline or during individual drills, and those veterans who have a couple of decades in the league of experience that’s valuable to the younger ones. And you can tell they're absorbing it.”
“It’s a huge testament to everybody’s humility that we have in our group; nobody’s entitled,” explained McMillan. “At the end of the day, we all want to see each other succeed; if one person wins, we all win. I mean, it’s a blessing. I’m the new guy around town. I’ve never played in this league and you know, Hunter’s going on, I think Year (7), I think Adam's going on Year 13.”
The 22-year-old wide receiver added this. “For them just to have that that knowledge, that wisdom. I’m all ears when they speak. Just being able to find out whatever makes them great, find out whatever can make me better, makes me succeed at this level.”
