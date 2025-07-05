Carolina Panthers predicted to take 'cornerstone' Clemson pass rusher early in 2026 NFL draft
The Carolina Panthers made a couple of huge investments in their edge rotation during the 2025 NFL draft. First, they used a second-round pick on Texas A&M's Nic Scourton, then a third-rounder on Princely Umanmielen, both of whom came off the board much later than expected going into the draft.
That might make it seem like the future of this position group is set. However, the release of Jadeveon Clowney clouds the picture - and DJ Wonnum is only under contract through 2025 and Patrick Jones through 2026. That means we could soon see the Panthers investing another high pick at this position, possibly even in the first round.
A new three-round mock draft projection from Pro Football Network has that scenario playing out, starting with another dismal finish to the 2025 season that nets Carolina the sixth overall pick in the draft. PFN has them using it on breakout Clemson edge rusher T.J. Parker, who they see as a potential foundational piece.
"Parker could be the team’s next cornerstone pass rusher... Parker isn’t a finesse-style rusher and doesn’t have the elite bend that most top EDGE prospects do. However, he’s physically a monster, and his speed-to-power combination is the best in the country. Parker was elite at Clemson last season, racking up 11 sacks and 20 tackles for loss. With another year of that production, he should solidify himself as a top-10 pick."
At this point we'll believe it when we see it when it comes to Carolina actually drafting a Clemson prospect - and of course Parker will have to follow up with a strong 2025 season in order to get picked this high. So far there's a lot to like, though. Here are Parker's highlights from last season.
T.J. Parker 2024 Clemson highlights
Parker's speed-to-power style seems to fit what Dan Morgan and Dave Canales are looking for in their edge rushers, so that box is checked, as well. The real question is if the stars will align for this particular scenario.
Hopefully the Panthers will win enough games (they should) to really have no shot at drafting Parker - but if they do find themselves once again picking in the top 10, they could do much worse than this.
