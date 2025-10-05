Panthers WR Xavier Legette looks to make amends for miserable start this season
As the team prepares to take on the visiting Miami Dolphins on Sunday, here’s a glimpse of the Carolina Panthers’ passing attack. Dave Canales’s club ranks 21st in the league in terms of yards per game. Quarterback Bryce Young has thrown for 753 yards, but less than 200 yards in all but one outing. The third-year quarterback has thrown for five scores, two each to wideout Hunter Renfrow and running back Chuba Hubbard and one to tight end Tommy Tremble.
Obviously, Young has connected for touchdowns to a wide receiver only twice. First-round pick Tetairoa McMillan leads Carolina in catches (18), receiving yards (278), and yards per reception (15.4) but has yet to reach the end zone. Likewise 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette, although his season has gone in the opposite direction to date.
Legette’s numbers are inexplicable. A total of four receptions for a mere eight yards in two games. There’s an opportunity for that to change when the Panthers take the field later today.
“Wideout Xavier Legette should be back on the field Sunday for the first time since Week 2,” explained Kassidy Hill of Panthers.com. “The second-year receiver suffered a hamstring injury in Wednesday’s practice ahead of the Falcons game and missed a string of practices. Legette has been back in practice this week, with the expectation that he will return to the lineup against the Dolphins.”
It’s been a tough start to the season for the second-year pro. As a rookie, he led Carolina with 49 receptions, good for 497 yards and four touchdowns. The Panthers need him and others in a big way on Sunday. David Moore was recently placed on injured reserve, and rookie sixth-round pick Jimmy Horn Jr. is making his regular-season debut on Sunday. Legette and Canales’s offense could take advantage of a Dolphins’ defense that’s allowed seven touchdown passes in four games.
“I want to prove to the fans and all that whoever,” said Legette on Wednesday (via Hill), “whoever the doubters is out there, whoever think I ain’t it. I think it’s more so, they’re just waiting for me to show them. That’s what I think. Because for folks who say I ain’t a good player. I mean, that’s, I feel like that’s way out of sight.”
