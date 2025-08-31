What Dan Morgan said about the Carolina Panthers' remodeled safety room
They had plenty of competition, but you could make a strong case that the safety room was the weakest group for the Carolina Panthers' league-worst defense last season. Xavier Woods and Jordan Fuller had plenty of experience, but they were useless helping out against the run and completely unreliable in coverage.
To their credit, the Panthers front office recognized it wasn't working and completely scrapped the top of their depth chart at this spot, electing to start over this offseason. Tre'Von Moehrig will be a major part of the overhaul, as will rookie Lathan Ransom and general manger Dan Morgan is expecting a big improvement from this group in 2025, according to Darin Gantt at the team website.
Dan Morgan on Panthers safeties
"Alongside Moehrig, I think we do have three guys that can go out there and we can play winning football with... Really excited about Ransom and what he brings out on the field. When Moerhig and him are out on the field together, you can really feel an intensity and a toughness and a physicality that they bring out there."
"So yeah, we're really excited about Ransom, Demani's made strides he's got really good ball skills and then Nick Scott, he's been in this defense forever. He knows exactly where to be. He's a really good communicator, really good leader out there on the field, so we have, we have guys that are more than capable of playing winning football."
Ransom looked sharp in the team's final preseason game of the year against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it's also important to note that he was playing against backups, many of whom are no longer on the roster wth one week to go before the regular season begins.
However, Ransom stil appears to be the team's best option to start opposite Moehrig, despite all the nice things they've said about Nick Scott and Demani Richardson.
Either way, it wouldn't be a bad idea to sign a proven veteran at this spot to boost what might be non-existent depth.
If this group is genuinely improved - and not just on paper - it should go a long way towards erasing one of the biggest weakness this defense had last year.
