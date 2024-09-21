Panthers defensive line gets more bad news going into Week 3 matchup with Raiders
When it rains it pours. And somehow it's been pouring on the Carolina Panthers football team for almost eight straight years now. Already 0-2 and easily the worst team in the NFL, Carolina will be missing another starter this week at a position group where they were already perilously thin.
Specifically, the team just announced that starting defensive tackle Shy Tuttle has been downgraded to out for tomorrow's road game against the Las Vegas Raiders. He had originally been listed as doubtful to play. Taking his place on the game-day roster will be defensive end DeShawn Williams, who has been elevated from the practice squad for this week.
This hits the Panthers' interior defensive line rotation particularly hard, because they were already missing the guy who made it a top-heavy unit in the first place. Superstar defensive tackle Derrick Brown was ruled out for the rest of the season after Week 1's loss with a meniscus tear. That news immediately made Carolina's iDL unit the worst in the league on paper, and their total inability to stop the run last week was proof of it.
This week's opponents are not nearly as capable or run-heavy as the Los Angeles Chargers or the New Orleans Saints this year, though. The Raiders have been much more pass-happy with Josh Jacobs out of the picture and Gardner Minshew in the backfield. Their pass/run split is currently at 55 throws to 39 carries. Zamir White is their leading rusher with 68 yards on 22 carries (3.1 per attempt).
Even still, A'Shawn Robinson and Nick Thurman now project to start up front and the only backup option for tomorrow's game playing behind them will be Williams.
