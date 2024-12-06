Donte Jackson takeaway comments an indictment of past Carolina Panthers coaches
It's no accident that the Pittsburgh Steelers have had exactly three head coaches in the last 50 years, while the Carolina Panthers are on their fourth since David Tepper bought the team six years ago. That's if you don't count the interim head coaches along the way. Mike Tomlin just secured his 18th-straight season with either a winning record or finishing at .500, a remarkable feat in a league that changes so much from year to year.
A lot goes into a run of success like that, but one key element is Tomlin has established a culture that pays attention to the little things... like forcing turnovers. Apparently that was over the heads of past Panthers head coaches, according to Steelers cornerback Donte Jackson. Here's what he had to say about Pittsburgh's emphasis on takeaways recently on Steelers Nation Radio.
Donte Jackson on Steelers' takeaway culture
"It was new to me just to see so much emphasis on taking the ball away and how much it's actually built on day-to-day work and not just showing up on Sundays and T.J. making plays... It's just embodied in the culture. It's been awesome to see, and it's been even more awesome to see it come alive on Sundays."
The results speak for themselves. The Steelers have had a strong defense every season Tomlin has been in charge and they currently lead the NFL in takeaways this year with 25.
While it's too early to judge rookie head coach Dave Canales in this department, the fact that it wasn't a point of emphasis when Jackson was still in Carolina is a major indictment of the coaches he played under, mostly Matt Rhule and Frank Reich. That alone is proof enough that the organization hasn't been hiring the right people for the job. Hopefully Canales represents a change there.
