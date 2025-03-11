2025 NFL draft: Another Georgia Bulldogs prospect catches Carolina Panthers' eye
The Carolina Panthers have been using their top 30 visits to try and get a clearer picture of who they want to pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Georgia defenders are often big pieces of NFL defenses, especially the reigning champion Philadelphia Eagles. There are a couple who could be first-round picks, and the Panthers appear to have their eye on them.
Jalon Walker, the Bulldogs' hybrid edge linebacker prospect, is a popular mock draft pick for Carolina, but the team is using a top-30 visit to talk to one of Walker's teammates, defensive lineman Warren Brinson.
The NFL combine is done. There will be some Pro Days remaining, but there are very few opportunities to get a good look at draft prospects. The best way is to meet personally with them to learn who they are and what they can do for a team.
Brinson had a quality season last year, recording 71 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and six sacks. NFL star Jalen Carter and Devonte Wyatt were his superiors on the defensive line for a couple of seasons before he got a starter's role, so he's learned from some of the best.
The Panthers did agree to terms with two IDL players in the first few hours of free agency, so this may not be a position of need anymore. They added Bobby Brown III and Tershawn Wharton, so the dire need to fix the interior of the defensive line may be a thing of the past.
That said, it's never a bad idea to add strong depth and to draft good players. It's also wise to do your due diligence when drafting, especially with a pick like the eighth overall.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Re-ranking Panthers roster needs after busy Day 1 in free agency
2025 NFL draft scenario has huge trade between Panthers, Cowboys
Panthers dodge bullet by avoiding massive free agency overpay
Carolina Panthers agree to multi-year deal with 2x Super Bowl champ