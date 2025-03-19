2025 NFL draft: Panthers to meet with freakish local prospect at safety
Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan still has some work to do this offseason before he can feel comfortable with the defense heading into the 2025 season. The unit has already seen significant improvements, thanks to the free agent additions of DL Bobby Brown III, DL Tershawn Wharton, LB Patrick Jones II, LB Christian Rozeboom, and S Trevon Moehrig.
The one area that could stand some more attention is the secondary. The Panthers were able to lock up Jaycee Horn to a four-year, $100 million deal in addition to bringing back veteran corner Mike Jackson and the signing of Moehrig. Outside of that, there's a ton of question marks, especially in terms of the team's depth.
One way to address that is through next month's draft, and they may not have to look far to find that help.
South Carolina playmaking safety Nick Emmanwori recently scheduled a pre-draft visit with the Panthers, according to Josh Kendall of The Athletic.
In three seasons with the Gamecocks, Emmanwori has produced some big-time numbers, tallying 244 total tackles, 11 passes defended, six interceptions, four tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery.
Over the last few weeks, Emmanwori has seen his draft stock rise, with some projections having him going inside the top 20.
NFL.com's Lance Zierlien is a big believer in Emmanwori's potential and compared him to former Panthers safety, Jeremy Chinn.
The assessment of Emmanwori’s tape could depend on which games you watch. He’s a physical specimen with rare size and outstanding speed, but he doesn’t always play with a “first to the action” mentality in run support. When he gets it cranked up, he becomes a much more effective tackler and overall run stopper from sideline to sideline. He’s capable of playing over the top, inside the box or even matching up with pass-catching tight ends. He’s upright with average transition fluidity in coverage, but he has great recovery speed and uses his length to throw a blanket over the catch point. He has rare NFL traits and talent, so a boost in urgency could take him from a good starter to a Pro Bowl-caliber player.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers go bold with top-10 pick in 7-round mock draft
NFL power rankings: Carolina Panthers move in wrong direction
ESPN makes the case for Panthers to draft top 2025 WR prospect
Jaycee Horn shrugs off awkward question about his new contract