Carolina Panthers tabbed franchise that 'must ace 2025 NFL draft'
The Carolina Panthers were 5-12 in 2024, which is a vast improvement over their 2-15 record the prior season. While they should be encouraged by the increased win total, and the progress they made as the year progressed, there's still a lot of work to be done.
Carolina understands this, which is why they were active in NFL free agency. They filled a massive hole at nose tackle with Bobby Brown III and brought in safety Tre'von Moehrig to bolster their secondary. Those moves will help, but the real impact can be made in the upcoming NFL draft.
Carolina has nine picks, starting with No. 8 overall. That gives them a chance to round out their roster with young talent, and according to CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin, they can't miss. Benjamin looked ahead to the draft and identified five NFC teams that "must ace" the draft, with Carolina making the list.
"Bryce Young appeared to turn a corner as the quarterback of the present and future late in 2024, but the Panthers still have a plethora of needs under coach Dave Canales. For one, Young is still lacking a dynamic go-to receiver. And every level of the defense is ripe for some fresh prospects. The addition of free agents like Bobby Brown III, Tershawn Wharton and Tre'von Moehrig should help, but doubling down on defensive investments feels necessary if they intend to challenge for the NFC South anytime soon." — Benjamin, CBS Sports
It's going to be interesting when the Panthers are on the clock. With so many needs, it's hard to know exactly where they should focus their attention. Conventional wisdom says to add a No. 1 wide receiver for Bryce Young, but as Benjamin stated, they still need more defensive reinforcements.
Whatever they decide to do, they have to make sure they hit a home run, or else the pressure could start to mount in a hurry on Young and head coach Dave Canales.
