ESPN expert gives Panthers high praise on 4 draft picks
The Carolina Panthers seemingly had a good draft. Time will tell, but the initial reaction suggests that Dan Morgan nailed it in his second season. So many analysts and draft experts have lauded what he was able to do, and that includes ESPN expert Matt Miller.
Miller listed his 100 favorite selections, be they because of value, steals, or talent alone. He named four different Panthers selections (out of seven total) in those top 100, beginning with Tetairoa McMillan being his 25th favorite pick.
He admitted that he doesn't love the value for McMillan at eight overall, though they might not have gotten him if they'd traded back, but the fit is excellent. He thinks Dave Canales will work wonders with another big-bodied receiver, and Miller believes Bryce Young's development will be boosted by the former Arizona wide receiver.
Miller then praised the Lathan Ransom fourth-round selection as his 47th favorite. "Ransom received a Round 3 grade on my board following a standout senior season in which the Ohio State Buckeyes won a national title," he said. "He's a hard-hitting safety who lives in the box, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he's a starter at some point this season." Ransom fills an immediate and desperate need for a safety.
Miller's 74th favorite pick was the 77th pick of the draft: Princely Umanmielen. He thinks the Ole Miss edge will have every chance to start in Carolina and has upside that the draft expert was particularly high on.
Finally, and this is perhaps the most surprising take, the 93rd best pick in Miller's eyes was Trevor Etienne. That pick, given the logjam at running back, seemed like the one misfire Carolina had. Not so says Miller.
"Etienne won me over at the Senior Bowl with his burst and receiving ability on swing routes. Chuba Hubbard is the Panthers' lead back, but they need a quality backup after Jonathon Brooks sustained a second ACL tear in December," he said. This is perhaps ignoring the signing of Rico Dowdle, but it's nice to see Etienne get some love, too.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Grading each pick by the Carolina Panthers in the 2025 NFL draft
Fully updated Panthers 2025 depth chart with draft picks, UDFAs
Panthers make big decision on fourth-year left tackle Ickey Ekwonu
Carolina signs former 1,000-yard Pro Bowler after 2025 NFL draft